Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’832 0.1%  SPI 17’640 0.1%  Dow 47’427 0.7%  DAX 23’768 0.2%  Euro 0.9334 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’653 0.0%  Gold 4’158 -0.1%  Bitcoin 73’440 0.9%  Dollar 0.8050 0.0%  Öl 63.3 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101
Top News
Wie ETF-Liquidität entsteht: Der Unterschied zwischen Primär- und Sekundärmarkt
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: E-Autobauer verschärft Entkopplung von China - Zulieferer müssen alternative Standorte nutzen
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co.: CFRA nennt zehn Tech-Favoriten für 2026 - KI bleibt grösster Wachstumstreiber
Die 20 grössten Banken Europas
Diese US-Aktien dominierten im dritten Quartal 2025 im Portfolio der Commerzbank
Suche...
28.11.2025 03:53:29

Indian Shares Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a subdued note Friday as a global equity rally over the past week lost momentum.

Lingering concerns about the lack of progress in trade talks with the United States and caution ahead of the release of Q2 GDP data may also keep investors on edge. Potential losses, if any, may remain capped by expectations surrounding potential interest-rate cuts by Fed and the RBI.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty scaled new record highs on Thursday before giving up most gains to eventually end on a flat note.

The rupee declined 14 paise to settle at 89.36 against the U.S. dollar, pressured by a firm greenback in international markets and due to higher demand for dollar from importers and banks for month-end trade settlements.

Foreign investors turned net sellers of Indian equities again and offloaded shares worth Rs 1,255 crore on a net basis Thursday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 3,941 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning after property developer China Vanke sought to delay an onshore bond repayment for the first time, sending its bonds plunging and rekindling worries about a spillover effect for the broader property sector.

Also, the corporate legal battle between global chip rivals Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Intel has escalated into a criminal investigation.

The U.S. dollar headed for its biggest weekly fall in four months as expectations grew that President Donald Trump could name a more dovish Fed chair before Christmas.

Gold held near two-week highs, moving towards $4,200 per ounce on Fed rate cut bets. Oil headed for the longest run of monthly losses in more than two years as traders looked ahead to an OPEC+ meeting this weekend and weighed the impact of U.S.-led efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.

U.S. markets were closed on Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Trading will reopen with shortened hours today, closing at 1 p.m. ET for Black Friday 2025.

European stocks ended flat to slightly higher on Thursday amid optimism about an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December and hopes of a potential Russia - Ukraine peace deal.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up by 0.1 percent. France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended flat with positive bias while the German DAX added 0.2 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Broadcom
✅ Quanta Services
✅ ING Group

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

27.11.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
27.11.25 SMI kratzt an 7-Monats-Hoch
27.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Guru-Investoren – Helden der Wall Street/UniCredit – Ehrgeizige Pläne
26.11.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
26.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch
25.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Novartis, Roche
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’364.82 19.43 NTUBSU
Short 13’640.96 13.79 SRNBXU
Short 14’126.22 9.00 BFES1U
SMI-Kurs: 12’831.85 27.11.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’304.91 19.43 S5YBIU
Long 12’043.36 13.94 SZ8B6U
Long 11’519.94 8.94 SK0BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reges Treiben im Portfolio: Diese Titel hielt der Gates Foundation Trust im 3. Quartal 2025
NVIDIA-Aktie als KI-Branchenprimus - Microsofts AI-Chef warnt vor Extrem-Szenarien
PUMA-Aktie hebt ab: Fila-Mutter Anta könnte für deutsche Sportartikelhersteller bieten
Grosse Käufe von Alphabet- und Meta-Aktien: Cathie Wood baut KI-Strategie um:
Bitcoin überwindet die Marke von 91'000 US-Dollar - Erholung setzt sich fort
Sika-Aktie kaum verändert: Sika bestätigt Strategie und Wachstumsziele für 2028
KW 47: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Rieter-Aktie zieht prompt an: CEO ist unzufrieden mit Aktienkursentwicklung
HENSOLDT Aktie News: HENSOLDT am Donnerstagvormittag mit Aufschlag
Ruhiger Handel: SMI schliesst nahe der Nulllinie -- DAX Erholung setzt sich gebremst fort -- US-Börsen bleiben wegen "Thanksgiving" geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: So hat Jeremy Grantham investiert
Einblicke ins Portfolio
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Die 20 grössten Banken Europas
Das sind die 20 grössten Banken Europas.
Bildquelle: Markus Pfaff / Shutterstock.com
Reges Treiben im Portfolio: Diese Titel hielt der Gates Foundation Trust im 3. Quartal 2025
Die milliardenschwere Gates-Stiftung, ins Leben gerufen von Bill und Melinda Gates, verwaltet ih ...
Bildquelle: JamesWMfoto / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:02 Kreise/Chancen für BSW-Erfolg im Wahlprüfungsausschuss schwinden
21:55 Medien: Mutmaßlicher Schütze von Washington war unauffällig
21:43 Costa: USA werden nicht für EU und Nato sprechen
20:57 Koalitionsausschuss beginnt Beratungen
20:46 Migration: Merz verbittet sich 'Ermahnungen' der USA
20:46 Selenskyj deutet Spitzentreffen an
20:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Deutsche Börse auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 228 Euro
19:36 ROUNDUP/Putin: Kann Angriff auf Europa schriftlich ausschließen
19:15 ROUNDUP: Deutsche Börse bietet Milliarden für Fondsplattform Allfunds
20:08 Delivery Hero-Aktie gesucht: Großaktionäre fordern strategische Überprüfung