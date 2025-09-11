Hubbell CFO Bill Sperry To Retire; Appoints Joseph Capozzoli As CFO

(RTTNews) - Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) announced that Bill Sperry will retire as Chief Financial Officer effective December 31, 2025, after 17 years of distinguished service, including 14 years in the CFO role.

Joseph Capozzoli, currently Vice President of Finance for the company's Electrical Solutions segment, has been appointed to succeed him as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

The company noted that Sperry will work with Capozzoli throughout 2025 to provide transition support and Sperry will then continue as Executive Vice President of the company into 2026.

Capozzoli joined Hubbell in April, 2013 as Vice President, Controller and served in this role as the company's Principal Accounting Officer until January, 2021. Capozzoli then was Hubbells Vice President, Business Transformation prior to becoming the Electrical Solutions segment finance leader in January, 2023. Prior to joining Hubbell, Capozzoli spent more than 15 years in leadership positions at major multi-national corporations.