09.03.2026 21:58:02

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q1 Income Declines

Hewlett Packard Enterprise
16.51 CHF 0.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $452 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $627 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $930 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.6% to $9.30 billion from $7.84 billion last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $452 Mln. vs. $627 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $9.30 Bln vs. $7.84 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.51 To $ 0.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 9.6 B To $ 10.0 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.30 To $ 2.50 Full year revenue guidance: 17 % To 22 %

