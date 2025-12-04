Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’894 0.3%  SPI 17’740 0.4%  Dow 47’851 -0.1%  DAX 23’882 0.8%  Euro 0.9360 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’718 0.4%  Gold 4’210 0.2%  Bitcoin 74’228 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8036 0.5%  Öl 63.4 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Alphabet A29798540Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850
Top News
HPE-Aktie gibt trotzdem nach: Verbesserung bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Michael Burrys letzte Moves: So investierte der Big-Short-Star im dritten Quartal 2025
BYD-Aktie reagiert kaum: November-Absatz so stark wie bisher kein Monat in 2025 - Tesla schwächelt in Europa weiter
Apple-Aktie fällt: Twint wehrt sich offenbar gegen Apple
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: CEO Huang und Trump sprachen über mögliche Beschränkungen für KI-Chips
Suche...

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Aktie 29968909 / US42824C1099

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.12.2025 22:30:16

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Bottom Line Drops In Q4

Hewlett Packard Enterprise
18.32 CHF 3.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $146 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $1.341 billion, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $893 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to $9.679 billion from $8.458 billion last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $146 Mln. vs. $1.341 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $9.679 Bln vs. $8.458 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.57 to $0.61 Next quarter revenue guidance: $9 Bln - $9.4 Bln

Nachrichten zu Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?