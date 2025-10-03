Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.10.2025 
03.10.2025 05:39:05

General Dynamics Unit Secures $1.25 Bln EMITS 2 Task Order To Support U.S. Army Europe And Africa

General Dynamics
261.02 CHF -0.39%
(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a division of General Dynamics (GD), has been awarded the $1.25 billion Enterprise Mission Information Technology Services 2 (EMITS 2) task order to continue its support for U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The contract, awarded in September, includes a five-month transition period followed by seven optional years.

Under EMITS 2, GDIT will provide enterprise IT, communications, and mission command services across the command's headquarters, subordinate units, NATO allies, and other partners. The company will also modernize network infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and enhance mission partner networks. Advanced technologies—including AI, machine learning, cloud computing, and data analytics—will be deployed to improve interoperability and accelerate decision-making across the region.