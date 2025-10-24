Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

24 October 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 24 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 48,604 Highest price paid per share: 127.00p Lowest price paid per share: 123.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.2483p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 444,850 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,296,726 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,296,726 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.2483p 48,604

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 666 126.20 08:18:44 00358114480TRLO1 XLON 38 125.40 08:18:44 00358114486TRLO1 XLON 536 125.40 08:18:44 00358114487TRLO1 XLON 92 125.40 08:18:44 00358114488TRLO1 XLON 1306 124.60 08:22:14 00358116308TRLO1 XLON 652 124.60 08:22:14 00358116309TRLO1 XLON 283 123.80 08:22:33 00358116542TRLO1 XLON 503 124.80 08:53:27 00358131387TRLO1 XLON 423 124.80 08:53:27 00358131388TRLO1 XLON 572 124.60 08:59:53 00358137262TRLO1 XLON 44 124.60 08:59:53 00358137263TRLO1 XLON 200 124.60 09:10:36 00358146082TRLO1 XLON 249 124.80 09:24:41 00358157006TRLO1 XLON 39 125.00 09:28:06 00358159863TRLO1 XLON 1221 125.00 09:28:06 00358159864TRLO1 XLON 570 124.80 09:28:06 00358159865TRLO1 XLON 755 124.80 09:28:06 00358159866TRLO1 XLON 546 125.00 09:49:40 00358178192TRLO1 XLON 458 124.80 09:51:36 00358179639TRLO1 XLON 153 124.80 09:51:36 00358179640TRLO1 XLON 8 124.80 09:51:36 00358179641TRLO1 XLON 619 125.00 09:51:36 00358179642TRLO1 XLON 655 124.60 10:06:47 00358191902TRLO1 XLON 87 124.60 10:07:02 00358192088TRLO1 XLON 602 124.60 10:07:07 00358192139TRLO1 XLON 58 124.60 10:07:07 00358192140TRLO1 XLON 625 124.20 10:08:54 00358194118TRLO1 XLON 657 125.00 10:20:11 00358202914TRLO1 XLON 562 125.00 10:20:16 00358202985TRLO1 XLON 93 125.00 10:20:16 00358202992TRLO1 XLON 156 125.00 10:20:38 00358203235TRLO1 XLON 800 125.40 11:12:51 00358232969TRLO1 XLON 500 125.20 11:13:10 00358232979TRLO1 XLON 91 125.20 11:13:10 00358232980TRLO1 XLON 20000 125.00 11:21:17 00358233242TRLO1 XLON 646 125.00 11:21:28 00358233252TRLO1 XLON 655 125.00 11:33:55 00358233866TRLO1 XLON 627 124.60 11:35:19 00358233936TRLO1 XLON 612 124.40 11:35:21 00358233938TRLO1 XLON 375 124.80 12:21:56 00358235442TRLO1 XLON 500 124.80 12:21:56 00358235443TRLO1 XLON 93 124.80 12:21:56 00358235444TRLO1 XLON 682 124.80 12:21:56 00358235445TRLO1 XLON 825 125.40 13:41:33 00358239020TRLO1 XLON 1178 126.60 13:51:17 00358239263TRLO1 XLON 1954 127.00 14:14:38 00358240208TRLO1 XLON 1897 126.40 14:15:08 00358240221TRLO1 XLON 1240 126.00 14:30:19 00358240821TRLO1 XLON 626 126.40 14:45:38 00358241719TRLO1 XLON 663 127.00 14:50:43 00358241997TRLO1 XLON 584 127.00 14:51:49 00358242028TRLO1 XLON 628 127.00 15:25:11 00358243759TRLO1 XLON

