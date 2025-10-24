Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.10.2025 18:04:57

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.42 EUR 1.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

24-Oct-2025 / 17:04 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

24 October 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

24 October 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

48,604

Highest price paid per share:

127.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

123.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

125.2483p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 444,850 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,296,726 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,296,726 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

125.2483p

48,604

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

666

126.20

08:18:44

00358114480TRLO1

XLON

38

125.40

08:18:44

00358114486TRLO1

XLON

536

125.40

08:18:44

00358114487TRLO1

XLON

92

125.40

08:18:44

00358114488TRLO1

XLON

1306

124.60

08:22:14

00358116308TRLO1

XLON

652

124.60

08:22:14

00358116309TRLO1

XLON

283

123.80

08:22:33

00358116542TRLO1

XLON

503

124.80

08:53:27

00358131387TRLO1

XLON

423

124.80

08:53:27

00358131388TRLO1

XLON

572

124.60

08:59:53

00358137262TRLO1

XLON

44

124.60

08:59:53

00358137263TRLO1

XLON

200

124.60

09:10:36

00358146082TRLO1

XLON

249

124.80

09:24:41

00358157006TRLO1

XLON

39

125.00

09:28:06

00358159863TRLO1

XLON

1221

125.00

09:28:06

00358159864TRLO1

XLON

570

124.80

09:28:06

00358159865TRLO1

XLON

755

124.80

09:28:06

00358159866TRLO1

XLON

546

125.00

09:49:40

00358178192TRLO1

XLON

458

124.80

09:51:36

00358179639TRLO1

XLON

153

124.80

09:51:36

00358179640TRLO1

XLON

8

124.80

09:51:36

00358179641TRLO1

XLON

619

125.00

09:51:36

00358179642TRLO1

XLON

655

124.60

10:06:47

00358191902TRLO1

XLON

87

124.60

10:07:02

00358192088TRLO1

XLON

602

124.60

10:07:07

00358192139TRLO1

XLON

58

124.60

10:07:07

00358192140TRLO1

XLON

625

124.20

10:08:54

00358194118TRLO1

XLON

657

125.00

10:20:11

00358202914TRLO1

XLON

562

125.00

10:20:16

00358202985TRLO1

XLON

93

125.00

10:20:16

00358202992TRLO1

XLON

156

125.00

10:20:38

00358203235TRLO1

XLON

800

125.40

11:12:51

00358232969TRLO1

XLON

500

125.20

11:13:10

00358232979TRLO1

XLON

91

125.20

11:13:10

00358232980TRLO1

XLON

20000

125.00

11:21:17

00358233242TRLO1

XLON

646

125.00

11:21:28

00358233252TRLO1

XLON

655

125.00

11:33:55

00358233866TRLO1

XLON

627

124.60

11:35:19

00358233936TRLO1

XLON

612

124.40

11:35:21

00358233938TRLO1

XLON

375

124.80

12:21:56

00358235442TRLO1

XLON

500

124.80

12:21:56

00358235443TRLO1

XLON

93

124.80

12:21:56

00358235444TRLO1

XLON

682

124.80

12:21:56

00358235445TRLO1

XLON

825

125.40

13:41:33

00358239020TRLO1

XLON

1178

126.60

13:51:17

00358239263TRLO1

XLON

1954

127.00

14:14:38

00358240208TRLO1

XLON

1897

126.40

14:15:08

00358240221TRLO1

XLON

1240

126.00

14:30:19

00358240821TRLO1

XLON

626

126.40

14:45:38

00358241719TRLO1

XLON

663

127.00

14:50:43

00358241997TRLO1

XLON

584

127.00

14:51:49

00358242028TRLO1

XLON

628

127.00

15:25:11

00358243759TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 406207
EQS News ID: 2218624

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

