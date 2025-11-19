Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.11.2025 18:35:55

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.33 EUR 0.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

19-Nov-2025 / 17:35 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

19 November 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

19 November 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

15,533

Highest price paid per share:

122.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

117.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

121.0716p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,151,800 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,589,776 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,589,776 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

121.0716p

15,533

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

646

119.40

08:14:18

00361934320TRLO1

XLON

645

119.40

08:14:18

00361934321TRLO1

XLON

618

117.60

08:14:18

00361934322TRLO1

XLON

248

122.00

08:29:42

00361943438TRLO1

XLON

251

122.00

08:29:43

00361943463TRLO1

XLON

668

121.60

08:29:43

00361943464TRLO1

XLON

190

121.80

08:29:43

00361943465TRLO1

XLON

563

122.00

08:29:43

00361943466TRLO1

XLON

668

121.60

08:29:43

00361943468TRLO1

XLON

239

120.60

08:35:09

00361945900TRLO1

XLON

395

120.60

08:35:09

00361945902TRLO1

XLON

616

120.60

08:36:44

00361946671TRLO1

XLON

300

120.20

08:53:55

00361957688TRLO1

XLON

626

120.80

10:48:52

00362011712TRLO1

XLON

659

121.60

11:53:51

00362014289TRLO1

XLON

526

121.60

11:53:51

00362014290TRLO1

XLON

133

121.60

11:53:51

00362014291TRLO1

XLON

1170

121.60

12:12:11

00362015270TRLO1

XLON

166

121.60

12:12:11

00362015271TRLO1

XLON

136

121.20

12:12:11

00362015272TRLO1

XLON

341

120.80

13:32:41

00362019764TRLO1

XLON

136

120.80

13:32:41

00362019765TRLO1

XLON

63

120.80

13:32:41

00362019766TRLO1

XLON

616

121.40

13:33:14

00362019779TRLO1

XLON

67

121.60

13:44:05

00362020434TRLO1

XLON

421

121.40

14:07:17

00362021619TRLO1

XLON

63

121.40

14:07:17

00362021620TRLO1

XLON

125

121.40

14:07:17

00362021621TRLO1

XLON

17

121.40

14:07:17

00362021622TRLO1

XLON

675

121.80

14:55:13

00362026044TRLO1

XLON

628

122.00

15:23:24

00362027618TRLO1

XLON

228

122.00

15:23:24

00362027619TRLO1

XLON

177

122.00

15:23:56

00362027643TRLO1

XLON

620

121.80

15:23:57

00362027644TRLO1

XLON

54

121.40

15:23:59

00362027645TRLO1

XLON

184

121.20

15:40:40

00362028485TRLO1

XLON

54

121.20

15:40:40

00362028486TRLO1

XLON

63

121.20

15:40:40

00362028487TRLO1

XLON

314

121.20

15:40:40

00362028488TRLO1

XLON

252

121.00

15:42:37

00362028584TRLO1

XLON

63

121.00

15:42:37

00362028585TRLO1

XLON

133

121.00

15:42:37

00362028586TRLO1

XLON

10

121.00

15:42:37

00362028587TRLO1

XLON

11

121.00

15:42:37

00362028588TRLO1

XLON

21

121.00

15:42:37

00362028589TRLO1

XLON

63

121.00

15:42:37

00362028590TRLO1

XLON

113

120.80

15:51:57

00362029159TRLO1

XLON

440

120.80

15:51:57

00362029160TRLO1

XLON

118

120.80

15:51:57

00362029161TRLO1

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 408797
EQS News ID: 2232910

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service