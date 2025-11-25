Sichuan Chang Hong Electric Aktie 260437 / CNE000000GJ4
|
25.11.2025 10:30:12
FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as Official Partner
|
LILLEHAMMER, NORWAY - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - From November 21 to 23, the 2025/26 FIS Ski Jumping World Cup officially launched its new season in Lillehammer, Norway, igniting the winter sports calendar with breathtaking momentum. As an Official Data Partner of FIS, CHiQ joined global audiences in witnessing the season's spectacular opening by leveraging diversified on-site advertising and an exclusive showcase of the televised broadcast.
Throughout the 2025/26 season, CHiQ will maintain a consistent brand presence at key venues, leveraging steady on-site visibility, cross-regional brand exposure, and ongoing audience engagement to forge meaningful connections with viewers. At the opener in Lillehammer, held at the historic Lysgårdsbakken hill from the 1994 Winter Olympics, CHiQ's branding was prominently featured across athlete zones and spectator areas, marking the start of a multi-month journey through the heart of winter sports culture. From on-site activations to digital engagement, CHiQ immerses audiences who value performance, precision, and the thrill of competition.
Ski jumping, long revered around the world for its drama and athleticism, is more than just a sport; it's a celebration of courage, control, and elevation. The World Cup circuit draws millions of viewers, especially across Europe, where ski jumping enjoys deep-rooted popularity. CHiQ's partnership with the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup reflects its innovation and ambition—values mirrored in the athletes who launch themselves into flight, defying gravity and expectations.
CHiQ also launched the #BringItHome interactive campaign across international social media platforms. The "CHiQ Panda Skiing" Instagram sticker series invites global users to share their stories and join the fun. With its playful mechanics and vibrant visuals, the campaign has attracted lively engagement and inspired diverse forms of creative expression, enhancing CHiQ's appeal among younger audiences and deepening emotional resonance.
As the Lillehammer opener wraps up
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About CHiQ
CHiQ is a leading global smart living brand committed to technological innovation and user-centric design. By building integrated ecosystems and forging strategic international partnerships across sports and culture, CHiQ continues to expand its global footprint while promoting connected and intelligent lifestyles worldwide.
News Source: CHiQ
25/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
