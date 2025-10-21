Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Sichuan Chang Hong Electric

21.10.2025 07:15:11

CHiQ Partners with North Melbourne Football Club as Co-Major Partner

Sichuan Chang Hong Electric
9.93 CNY 0.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 21/10/2025 / 07:15 CET/CEST

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2025 - CHiQ is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the North Melbourne Football Club, a cornerstone team of the Australian Football League (AFL). Over the 2026 and 2027 seasons, CHiQ will be the club's Co-Major Partner for the club's AFL Program and Platinum Partner for the AFLW Program, with branding featured prominently across official playing apparel—bringing CHiQ's dynamic energy and modern spirit to one of Australia's most-watched sporting stages.

688439-WhatsApp-Image-2025-10-17.jpeg

This collaboration follows CHiQ's successful alliance with the St George Illawarra Dragons rugby league team, marking a significant step forward in the brand's expansion across Australia's elite sports marketing landscape.

As Australia's most influential sporting league, the AFL attracts over 152 million viewers annually, boasting a surging commercial value and public engagement. CHiQ's collaboration with the North Melbourne Football Club further deepens its connection with local communities and its brand presence in the Australian market.

"CHiQ is a rapidly growing global home appliance brand, already trusted by households across Australia," said Orry Lack, Chief Commercial Officer of North Melbourne Football Club. "Partnering with a brand of such international calibre is a tremendous milestone for our club. We look forward to growing our partnership together."

David Esler, Marketing Director of CHiQ Australia, added, "We're honoured to join forces with North Melbourne. The determination of the men's team and the excellence of the women's program deeply resonate with our brand values. This partnership is not only a celebration of sporting spirit—it's a meaningful step in forging emotional connections with Australian consumers."

Over next two seasons, CHiQ and North Melbourne will co-launch a series of interactive activations online and offline, with key retail partners across Australia to amplify brand visibility and drive mutual growth.

Since entering the Australian market in 2018, CHiQ has earned widespread consumer trust through its commitment to quality and innovation—recognised by two respected Australian organizations. Canstar Blue honored CHiQ as the prestigious Five-star "Best Performance" Award, and Finder conferred CHiQ's freezers as "Most Reliable", "Loved Brand", and "Value".

From the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup and Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Europe to Australia's St George Illawarra Dragons and North Melbourne Kangaroos, CHiQ continues to engage in global sports marketing—connecting with consumers through passion and innovation, showcasing the strength of Chinese home appliance brands to the world.

Hashtag: #CHiQ

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

225647
News Source: CHiQ

21/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

