09.12.2025 17:12:20

F5 Expands NetApp Collaboration To Boost AI Data Delivery And Advance Post-Quantum Security

(RTTNews) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) said on Tuesday that it has expanded its long-standing collaboration with NetApp to help enterprises scale high-performance AI data delivery and prepare for post-quantum cryptography.

F5 and NetApp are teaming up to boost performance, reliability, and security for AI and S3 storage tasks by merging F5's Application Delivery and Security Platform with NetApp's smart data infrastructure.

They're also tackling the growing risks of 'harvest now, decrypt later' by using hybrid cryptography and algorithms that can withstand quantum attacks.

According to F5, this partnership will make it easier to deliver AI data and help organizations shift towards security measures that can handle future quantum challenges.

FFIV is currently trading at $254.41, up $6.20 or 2.50 percent on the Nasdaq.

