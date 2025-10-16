Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’702 1.4%  SPI 17’452 1.1%  Dow 45’952 -0.7%  DAX 24’272 0.4%  Euro 0.9270 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’652 0.8%  Gold 4’226 0.4%  Bitcoin 85’525 -3.0%  Dollar 0.7937 -0.4%  Öl 62.1 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Bitcoin-Rally am Höhepunkt? So schätzen Analysten die Lage ein
Salesforce-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Zweistelliges Wachstum erwartet
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie tief im Minus: D-Wave stärkt Europa-Präsenz mit Millionen-Euro-Deal
Plug Power-Aktie mit Verlusten: Roadshows und Analystenstimmen stützen den Kurs nur zeitweise
Micron-Aktie im Aufwind: Was den Kurs des Halbleiterherstellers derzeit befeuert
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

F5 Networks Aktie 812258 / US3156161024

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.10.2025 22:50:03

F5 Breach Linked To China-Backed Hackers: Reports

F5 Networks
142.99 CHF -23.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - F5 (FFIV), a U.S.-based cybersecurity and multi-cloud services provider, reportedly suffered a breach attributed to Chinese state-backed hackers, according to Bloomberg News, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The company confirmed detecting unauthorized access to some systems but said the incident did not disrupt operations. F5 representatives informed customers that the hackers had been in its network for at least 12 months, and distributed a threat-hunting guide related to malware called Brickstorm, which Bloomberg linked to a Chinese hacking group.

While the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) acknowledged the broader threat, it did not confirm China's involvement. CISA Acting Director Madhu Gottumukkala warned that similar vulnerabilities could lead to "catastrophic compromise" for other users.

F5 CEO François Locoh-Donou is reportedly briefing customers directly, as British authorities have issued an alert urging immediate software updates to mitigate potential risks.

FFIV currently trades at $291.88, or 11.75% lower on the NasdaqGS.

Nachrichten zu F5 Networks Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?