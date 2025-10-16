F5 Networks Aktie 812258 / US3156161024
16.10.2025 22:50:03
F5 Breach Linked To China-Backed Hackers: Reports
(RTTNews) - F5 (FFIV), a U.S.-based cybersecurity and multi-cloud services provider, reportedly suffered a breach attributed to Chinese state-backed hackers, according to Bloomberg News, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The company confirmed detecting unauthorized access to some systems but said the incident did not disrupt operations. F5 representatives informed customers that the hackers had been in its network for at least 12 months, and distributed a threat-hunting guide related to malware called Brickstorm, which Bloomberg linked to a Chinese hacking group.
While the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) acknowledged the broader threat, it did not confirm China's involvement. CISA Acting Director Madhu Gottumukkala warned that similar vulnerabilities could lead to "catastrophic compromise" for other users.
F5 CEO François Locoh-Donou is reportedly briefing customers directly, as British authorities have issued an alert urging immediate software updates to mitigate potential risks.
FFIV currently trades at $291.88, or 11.75% lower on the NasdaqGS.
