06.11.2025 19:00:03

EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Kontron
20.52 CHF -2.85%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Kontron AG
Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.11.2025 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

Glasgow  ,  6.11.2025

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Kontron AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Morgan Stanley
City: Wilmington, Delaware
Country: USA

4. Name of shareholder(s): Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 4.11.2025

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
0,26 %		  
4,99 %		  
5,26 %		  
63 860 568
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
0,43 %		  
4,47 %		  
4,90 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A0E9W5   163 779   0,26 %
SUBTOTAL A 163 779 0,26 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 2 370 934 3,71 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 2 370 934 3,71 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
Equity Swap From 03.12.2025 to 30.11.2026 at any time Cash 821 307 1,29 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 821 307 1,29 %

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Morgan Stanley        
2 Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC 1      
3 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 2 0,00 % 2,91 % 2,91 %
4 Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.  1      
5 Morgan Stanley International Limited 4      
6 Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) 5      
7 Morgan Stanley & Co.  International plc 6 0,26 % 2,09 % 2,35 %
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-

 

 Glasgow   am  6.11.2025


06.11.2025 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2225446  06.11.2025 CET/CEST

