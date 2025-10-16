Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.10.2025 15:12:23

EQS-News: XTPL reports the strongest Q3 in its history, with commercial sales exceeding PLN 10.2 million in the first nine months of 2025

XTPL
16.00 EUR 0.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/9 Month figures
XTPL reports the strongest Q3 in its history, with commercial sales exceeding PLN 10.2 million in the first nine months of 2025

16.10.2025 / 15:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release, 16th October, 2025

XTPL reports the strongest Q3 in its history, with commercial sales exceeding PLN 10.2 million in the first nine months of 2025

XTPL (WSE:XTP) has released its preliminary estimated results for Q3 2025, showing PLN 5.1 million in revenue from the sale of products and services. This is the best third-quarter performance in the Company's history in terms of commercial sales. It was driven by the delivery of 6 DPS (Delta Printing System) devices and 4 UPD (Ultra-Precise Dispensing) modules to clients. Cumulatively, after nine months of 2025, XTPL generated PLN 10.2 million in revenue from sale of products and services, compared to PLN 6.7 million in the year-ago period – an increase of 54%. Statistically, Q4 remains the best quarter for XTPL, which the Management Board sees as an opportunity to generate record sales on an annual basis.

“XTPL reported the strongest third quarter in its history in terms of commercial sales. We achieved this despite the challenges posed by limited grant availability for scientific institutions in the United States and recent turmoil related to customs duties. This demonstrates the Company’s growing business momentum – we continue to accelerate our development regardless of the headwinds in the global market environment. Our commercial sales for the first three quarters of 2025 exceeded PLN 10.2 million. Considering that the fourth quarter has traditionally been our strongest period, we are looking forward to a record-breaking year for XTPL” said Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A.

“At the same time, we entered the fourth quarter of 2025 with five projects in the advanced, final stage of evaluation prior to industrial implementation decisions. We are also nearing the launch of our new DPS+ business line, featuring a significantly higher unit price and the potential to generate multi-unit orders. This represents a significantly better position than a year ago and gives us confidence in a very strong 2026” Filip Granek added.

According to estimates, in Q3 2025, XTPL achieved PLN 5.1 million in revenue from sale of products and services, up 400% year-on-year. After nine months, the Company’s commercial sales were PLN 10.2 million, an increase of +54%. In Q3 2025, the Company did not obtain any new grant proceeds, but in accordance with the principle of accounting for grants in proportion to the value of assets, it can recognize revenue from this source in the financial statements. The Company’s cash position as at September 30, 2025 was PLN 10.4 million.

“The Company's cash position at the end of September 2025 was PLN 10.4 million. Ongoing cost optimization across the organization is translating into lower operating expenses and more efficient working capital management. In addition, a significant portion of the commercial sales recorded in the third quarter will positively impact the Company’s cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2025. Combined with the historically strongest year-end period, this may further strengthen and stabilize XTPL’s financial position over the next two to three quarters” said Jacek Olszanski, CFO of XTPL S.A.

XTPL is commercializing three business lines: UPD modules (printheads) for industrial implementation on the production lines of global manufacturers of electronics, the Delta Printing System (DPS, technology demonstrator) prototyping devices, and High Performance Materials (HPM, nanoinks used by UPD and DPS).

The Company currently has five advanced projects in the final stages of evaluation prior to industrial implementation, covering areas of strategic importance for XTPL – semiconductors and displays. The Company’s end clients or partners are global entities responsible for the production of next generation electronics, including a leading semiconductor manufacturer from Taiwan, one of the world’s largest producers of FPDs from South Korea and a reputable manufacturer of industrial machines from the United States, listed on the Nasdaq 100 index.

 

XTPL S.A. is a deep-tech company providing ground-breaking precision printing solutions for the global electronics market. The company develops and commercializes products and solutions relying on its globally innovative, Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) platform technology protected by international patent applications. The technology enables ultra-precise deposition of conductive features with a resolution of 1 to 50 µm. The XTPL solution combines ultra-high resolution of printed structures and conductive materials with a very high concentration of metallic nanoparticles and high viscosity. This combination makes the solution unique on a global scale. The company-designed innovative additive method can be used in the rapidly growing printed electrics sector, notably in areas such as semiconductors, displays, biosensors, advanced integrated circuits or security printing. The XTPL technology can be used for electronic interconnections in advanced integrated circuits, 3D printed electronics, hybrid flexible electronics or IoT, among other areas.

XTPL’s goal is to license its technological solutions created for industrial implementation in dedicated application fields. The company may also achieve this goal by sales through distributors or strategic partnerships – in this way the cooperation can be geared to the needs of the future counterparty. Since 2019, XTPL S.A. has been listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and since 2020 on the Open Market in Frankfurt. To find out more, go to www.xtpl.com

Additional information is available from:
Mardoniusz Mackowiak
cc group
+48 605 959 539
mardoniusz.mackowiak@ccgroup.pl		  

 


Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: XTPL S.A.
Legnicka 48E
54-202 Wroclaw
Poland
Internet: www.xtpl.com
EQS News ID: 2214394

 
End of News EQS News Service

