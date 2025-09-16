Wolftank-Adisa Aktie 45981110 / AT0000A25NJ6
16.09.2025 22:15:04
EQS-News: Wolftank Group: Publication of preliminary results for the first half of 2025 and forecast for the financial year 2025
|
EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG
/ Key word(s): Forecast
Wolftank Group: Publication of preliminary results for the first half of 2025 and forecast for the financial year 2025
Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading provider of environmental and energy solutions, achieved consolidated sales of EUR 60.8 million in the first half of 2025, in line with the previous year (H1 2024: EUR 62 million). Sales development was influenced by challenging economic conditions. In the Environmental Services segment, Wolftank Group recorded lower than planned orders from framework agreements, a longer than expected maintenance shutdown of a recycling plant in Italy, and customer postponements of new projects. Based on preliminary figures, these effects led to an overall decline in sales of 11.9% to EUR 45.1 million in the Environmental Services segment (H1 2024: EUR 51.2 million). The segment's share of consolidated Group sales was thus 74.2% (H1 2024: 82.6%).
The Hydrogen & Renewable Energies segment continued its growth momentum in the first half of 2025 on the basis of the strong order situation in the hydrogen sector. According to preliminary results, the segment's sales rose by 45.4% to EUR 15.7 million (H1 2024: EUR 10.8 million), increasing its share of consolidated sales to 25.8% (H1 2024: 17.4%).
The loss of revenue caused by the maintenance of a recycling plant amounted to around EUR 5 million. In addition, the first half of 2025 was characterized by a changed product and project mix and lower profit margins compared to the previous year. Adjusted preliminary EBITDA therefore declined to EUR -0.1 million compared to EUR 4.8 million in the first half of 2024. Taking into account a provision of EUR 2.5 million for a first-instance ruling on a damage payment to a customer in Italy, EBITDA on a preliminary basis amounts to EUR -2.6 million.
Strict cash management leads to stable liquidity position and unchanged net debt
Outlook: Positive EBITDA in the range of EUR 1.6 million to EUR 3.1 million expected in the second half of 2025
For the full year 2025, the Executive Board expects consolidated sales in the range of EUR 121 million to EUR 123 million (2024: EUR 121.5 million). Wolftank Group forecasts EBITDA in the range of EUR -1.0 million to EUR 0.5 million. Adjusting the EBITDA forecast for the one-time effect in connection with the first-instance decision on liability for damages to a customer results in a range for the expected adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.5 million to EUR 3.0 million.
Wolftank Group will publish its report on the first half of 2025 on 18 September 2025.
16.09.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
|
2198466 16.09.2025 CET/CEST