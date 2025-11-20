Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Pyrum Innovations Aktie 112115467 / DE000A2G8ZX8

20.11.2025 08:00:03

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG and SUAS Ecology s.r.o. conclude shareholder agreement for joint plant in Czechia

Pyrum Innovations
28.70 EUR 1.41%
EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Alliance
Pyrum Innovations AG and SUAS Ecology s.r.o. conclude shareholder agreement for joint plant in Czechia

20.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG and SUAS Ecology s.r.o. conclude shareholder agreement for joint plant in Czechia

  • 49% equity stake secured by Pyrum
  • Long-term oil offtake agreement for new plant for ten years concluded
  • Commissioning expected in 2027

Dillingen/Saar, November 20, 2025 – Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) and SUAS Ecology s.r.o. have signed a shareholder agreement for the joint venture “SUAS reTIRE s.r.o.” in Czechia. As part of the agreement, Pyrum acquired a 49% stake in the equity of the new joint venture, which plans to develop, build and operate a state-of-the-art recycling plant in Czechia.

By successfully securing its equity share of around EUR 8.6 million, Pyrum has completed another key step towards full project financing. Another significant milestone is the conclusion of a long-term ten-year oil offtake agreement for the pyrolysis oil produced at the future plant. This agreement underlines the confidence in Pyrum's technology and the future viability of the project.

The next steps now include finalising the loan agreements with the financing bank in Czechia and concluding the plant purchase agreement. Latest in spring 2026, orders for plant components with long delivery times (long-lead items) are to be initiated, accompanied by preparations for the ground-breaking. The start of construction will mark the transition to the implementation phase and make an important contribution to the expansion of a sustainable circular economy in Europe.

Martin Cermák, Vice Chairman of the Executive Board of SUAS GROUP and Chairman of the executive board of Sokolovská uhelná: "With signing the contract, we look forward to a long-term and close cooperation with Pyrum. This partnership combines our technological expertise, our industrial resources and our strategic goals in a project of particular importance. We are proud to be able to actively shape the growing circular economy in Europe together with Pyrum. Now begins a new phase in which we will make this plant become reality and exploit the full potential of our cooperation."

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "We are very excited about the next steps we will take together with SUAS reTIRE. With the secured equity base and the concluded oil offtake agreement, we have reached two key milestones that further strengthen confidence in our joint project. For us, this new plant is much more than just another plant – it stands for progress, cooperation and proof that the circular economy can work successfully on an industrial scale. Together with SUAS, we want to prove that sustainable technologies and economic success can go hand in hand."

The new plant, with a recycling capacity of over 22,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres per year, will be built in Vresová, near the German-Czech border, and is expected to start commissioning in 2027. SUAS already operates a power plant at the site, which will be able to convert the gas produced during pyrolysis into electricity without additional investment – an important step towards efficient and resource-saving energy recovery.

 
About SUAS GROUP a.s. & Sokolovská uhelná, a Legal Successor, a.s.

SUAS GROUP is a progressive group of companies active primarily in energy, transportation, circular economy, real estate development, and engineering. The group's wide-ranging activities stem from its commitment to the region's future, environmental quality, and sustainable development. The initiatives prepared and implemented by the group align with the gradual transition to emission-free energy and the transformation of Sokolov and the broader region.

Sokolovská uhelná is one of the largest independent electricity producers in the Czech Republic. It also generates thermal energy, supplying 51,000 households in the Karlovy Vary and Sokolov regions. One of its main products is energy coal.
 

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tyres. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tyres and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as thermolysis oil and rCB (recovered Carbon Black), which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Prestigious certifications such as REACH and ISCC Plus prove the quality and sustainability of the products.

https://www.pyrum.net/en/

 
Contact

IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
Phone: +49 221 9140 970
Email: pyrum@ir-on.com
 

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstrasse 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar
Email: presse@pyrum.net


20.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstrasse 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2232924

 
End of News EQS News Service

2232924  20.11.2025 CET/CEST

