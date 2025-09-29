EQS-News: One World Products Expands Board of Directors With the Appointment of Minyon Moore, Timothy Woods, and William "Bill" Rowland

EQS-News: One World Products / Key word(s): Manufacturing

One World Products Expands Board of Directors With the Appointment of Minyon Moore, Timothy Woods, and William "Bill" Rowland



29.09.2025 / 13:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Isiah Thomas Leads Expansion as Company Strengthens Governance, Accelerates Growth, and Prepares Transition to Isiah Enterprises

DETROIT, MI - September 29, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - One World Products, Inc. (OTC: OWPC), soon to be renamed Isiah Enterprises, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors from three to seven members. This step enhances the company’s governance and leadership as it accelerates growth in sustainable manufacturing and prepares for its next phase of expansion.

The Board has elected three distinguished leaders:

Minyon Moore - Recognized as one of the nation’s top strategic thinkers, Minyon Moore has deep experience in political and corporate affairs, public policy, and brand strategy. She leads Dewey Square Group’s State and Local Affairs and Multicultural Strategies practices, advising Fortune 100 companies and nonprofits. Most recently, she served as Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Her distinguished career also includes senior roles in the Clinton White House, the Biden-Harris Administration, and as CEO of the Democratic National Committee.

Timothy Woods - Timothy Woods is an accomplished executive with extensive expertise in corporate operations, business development, and strategic partnerships. He has held leadership positions across multiple industries, with a proven track record of scaling organizations, fostering innovation, and creating long-term value. Woods specializes in building growth strategies that align operational efficiency with sustainable business practices.

William “Bill” Rowland - Bill Rowland is a veteran financial leader with decades of experience in corporate finance, accounting, and governance. He has served as an advisor and senior executive for both public and private companies, guiding financial strategy, strengthening compliance, and ensuring transparency for stakeholders. His background brings strong fiscal oversight and governance depth to the Board.

A seventh board member is expected to be added at a later date.

“Our expansion from three to seven board members marks an important milestone for One World Products as we prepare to transition into Isiah Enterprises,” said Isiah Thomas, Chairman & CEO. “Minyon Moore, Timothy Woods, and Bill Rowland each bring unmatched expertise and integrity that will strengthen our governance, sharpen our strategy, and help position the company to lead in sustainable manufacturing while delivering long-term value for our shareholders, creating jobs, and building generational wealth.”

One World Products recently acquired Eco Bio Plastics Manufacturing in Michigan, a facility specializing in pelletizing, micronizing, and pulverizing rubber and other bio-based feedstocks into advanced materials for the automotive and packaging industries. The company partners with Stellantis, Flex-N-Gate, Orbis Corporation, West Michigan Compounding, and Full Circle Technologies, and is currently shipping tens of thousands of pounds of product each week.

As the first minority-controlled, athlete-led publicly traded company in sustainable manufacturing, One World Products is committed to innovation, community empowerment, and measurable environmental impact.

About One World Products, Inc.

One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC), soon to be renamed Isiah Enterprises, is a Nevada-based public company specializing in renewable and sustainable materials. Through its Eco Bio Plastics division, the company processes rubber, cellulose, hemp, and a wide range of bio-feedstocks into advanced composites for automotive, industrial, and food packaging. Led by Chairman and CEO Isiah Thomas, the company is building a circular economy that delivers profitability, sustainability, and long-term value across a $1 trillion global packaging industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations regarding future performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. One World Products, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release.

For more information, visit https://oneworldproducts.com

Contact:

William Rowland, CFO

william.rowland@owpv.com

1-800-605-3210

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: One World Products