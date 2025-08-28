EQS-News: One World Products Highlights Eco Bio Plastics Integration and Reinforces Commitment to Transparency in 10-Q Filing Update

EQS-News: One World Products / Key word(s): Manufacturing

One World Products Highlights Eco Bio Plastics Integration and Reinforces Commitment to Transparency in 10-Q Filing Update



28.08.2025 / 17:01 CET/CEST

Company working to finalize Form 10-Q filing and reinforce commitment to transparency and compliance as Eco Bio Plastics integration progresses

MIDLAND, MI - August 28, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC), soon to be renamed Isiah Enterprises, today announced an update on the status of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The filing has been delayed due to additional review processes related to the recent acquisition of Eco Bio Plastics Midland, Inc., the integration of its operations and financial reporting, and the Company’s ongoing corporate transition to Isiah Enterprises.

Management, along with its auditors and legal advisors, is actively working to complete the filing and expects it to be finalized in the coming weeks.

“While the filing process has taken longer than anticipated, our operations remain on track and continue to advance,” commented Chairman & CEO Isiah Thomas. “Eco Bio Plastics Midland has already begun scaling production under our toll-compounding partnership with Full Circle Technologies, enabling us to process tens of thousands of pounds of renewable materials weekly. These capabilities strengthen our position in the $1 trillion global packaging industry and align us with partners such as Stellantis, Flex-N-Gate, ORBIS Corporation, and West Michigan Compounding. We remain fully committed to transparency, compliance, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

About One World Products, Inc.

One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC), soon to be renamed Isiah Enterprises, is a Nevada-based public company specializing in renewable and sustainable materials. Through its Eco Bio Plastics division, the company processes rubber, cellulose, hemp, and a wide range of bio-feedstocks into advanced composites for automotive, industrial, and food packaging. Led by Chairman and CEO Isiah Thomas, the company is building a circular economy that delivers profitability, sustainability, and long-term value across a $1 trillion global packaging industry.

For more information, visit https://oneworldproducts.com

Contact:

William Rowland, CFO

william.rowland@owpv.com

1-800-605-3210

