Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’047 0.1%  SPI 17’915 0.0%  Dow 48’133 -0.6%  DAX 24’087 -0.6%  Euro 0.9358 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’726 -0.5%  Gold 4’320 0.4%  Bitcoin 69’222 0.7%  Dollar 0.7946 -0.2%  Öl 59.0 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Barry Callebaut-Aktie beflügelt von Gerüchten über Kakao-Abspaltung
Partners Group-Aktie etwas stärker: Entwicklung neuer Private-Market-Lösung mit Erste Asset Management
Cicor-Aktie unter Druck: Übernahmekandidat TT Electronics spricht sich für Barvariante aus
Stadler Rail-Aktie höher: Folgeauftrag für Flirt-Triebzüge aus Polen erhalten
ABB-Aktie verliert: Technologiekonzern übernimmt britischen Spezialisten für Stromüberwachung
Suche...

Simulated Environment Concepts Aktie 3701768 / US82920N1046

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.12.2025 16:23:51

EQS-News: Naturally Amish (SMEV) Secures Supply of 20,000 Cattle Per Year For Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer Sales

Simulated Environment Concepts
0.01 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. / Key word(s): Environment/Green
Naturally Amish (SMEV) Secures Supply of 20,000 Cattle Per Year For Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer Sales

16.12.2025 / 16:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ANGOLA, IN - December 16, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCID: SMEV) is excited to share that Naturally Amish has established a reserve within the Amish community of a minimum supply of 20,000 cattle per year for sale to our direct-to-consumer and wholesale accounts. With current live cattle futures averaging approximately $3,500 per cow, Naturally Amish aims for a minimum profit margin of 10%. This significant commitment, which is valued at over $70 million of revenue per year, is anticipated to yield a minimum annual profit of $7 million for Naturally Amish/SMEV. This underscores the company's dedication to meeting the growing demand for high-quality livestock. By ensuring a consistent and reliable source of cattle for our customers, Naturally Amish is positioned to support various agricultural needs, catering to both small-scale farmers and larger operations alike. The reserve not only highlights Naturally Amish's operational capacity but also reflects its commitment to sustainable farming practices.

6940c54eda846f6041d59d38_1

Each cow in the reserve is raised with the utmost care, adhering to ethical standards that prioritize animal welfare and environmental stewardship. This approach not only benefits the animals but also enhances the quality of the livestock, ensuring that customers receive healthy and robust cattle that can thrive in diverse farming conditions. As the agricultural landscape continues to evolve, Naturally Amish remains at the forefront, ready to adapt to the needs of its clients. The ability to offer a substantial number of cows each year positions the company as a key player in the livestock market. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Naturally Amish is poised to make a lasting impact in the industry, fostering strong relationships with farmers and contributing to the overall health of the agricultural community.

In a press release dated October 25, 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a comprehensive initiative aimed at bolstering the American beef industry. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins, alongside Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler, emphasized the vital role of American ranchers in ensuring national security. This initiative comes at a critical time, as the United States has seen a significant decline in family farms - over 17% since 2017, equating to more than 100,000 operations lost in the past decade. With the national cattle herd at its lowest level in 75 years and consumer demand for beef rising by 9% over the same period, the USDA is taking proactive measures to stabilize markets for ranchers and make beef more affordable for consumers.

https://www.usda.gov/about-usda/news/press-releases/2025/10/22/secretary-rollins-announces-plan-american-ranchers-and-consumers

With the committed reserve of a minimum 20,000 cattle, this achievement is particularly noteworthy given the concerning statistics released by the USDA regarding the beef industry. Naturally Amish, leveraging its strong connections within the Amish community, is actively seeking USDA-certified meat processing facilities in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. CEO Noah Wagler has been visiting various USDA meat processing plants to assess opportunities for expanding Naturally Amish beef into the wholesale market, that include providing restaurants, grocery stores and chains, the availability of quality beef products from the Amish communities.

In a significant advancement for the brand, Naturally Amish has proudly attained Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Certification. This certification reflects a commitment to optimal management practices in cattle care, herd health, handling, and transportation, all designed to ensure the safety, quality, and wholesomeness of the beef produced. The BQA Certification not only reinforces the brand's dedication to high standards but also positions Naturally Amish as a trusted source of quality beef in a competitive market, ultimately benefiting both ranchers and consumers alike.

About Naturally Amish

Naturally Amish is a lifestyle brand that prioritizes eco-friendliness, dedicated to regenerative-agricultural farming and encouraging ethical consumer practices.  Its carefully selected range of products, which includes naturally raised beef and innovative technologies, is rooted in regenerative agricultural methods that use biodegradable materials.  Naturally Amish operates with a focus on transparency, sustainability, and community education.  https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581078278480

About Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc.

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (SMEV) is a forward-thinking company dedicated to developing innovative solutions in sustainable agriculture and seafood production. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships, SMEV aims to enhance food supply chains, improve crop and livestock yields, and promote environmentally responsible practices worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact Information:
SMEV Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:
Email: ceo@nitroholdingsllc.com
X: https://x.com/SMEVCO

 


News Source: Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc.

16.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US82920N1046
EQS News ID: 2246732

 
End of News EQS News Service

2246732  16.12.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Simulated Environment Concepts Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Simulated Environment Concepts Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

15:46 Galderma rüstet sich für die nächste Wachstumsphase
15:43 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
13:56 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht
10:00 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, SGS
09:31 SMI nimmt Rekordhoch ins Visier
07:00 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Ausbruch über den Widerstand
11.12.25 KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 13’047.33 16.12.2025 16:12:30
Long 10’706.53 8.69 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie zieht an: Technologiechef Mike Dargan geht und wird N26-CEO
DroneShield-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Neuer Europa-Grossauftrag beflügelt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Murat Küplemez, buy
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag gefragt
Elon Musk äussert Aktienfavoriten: Warum der Tesla-Chef auf Alphabet und NVIDIA im KI-Wettlauf setzt
Tilray- und Canopy Growth-Aktien im Blick: Erwartete US-Regulierungsänderungen treiben Cannabis-Titel nur zeitweise
Tesla-Aktie nähert sich Rekordhoch: Autonomes Fahren und Robotik treiben den Kurs
Intel-Aktie reagiert auf mögliche Milliardenübernahme eines KI-Startups
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Was die SchedMD-Übernahme für Anleger bedeutet

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
16:23 Devisen: Eurokurs gestiegen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1776 US-Dollar
16:19 Selenskyj dringt auf Sicherheitsgarantien
16:19 Aktien New York: Stabil - 'Jobdaten rechtfertigen jüngste US-Zinssenkung'
16:10 BWM will Vorzugsaktien in Stämme wandeln
16:05 ROUNDUP 3: Trump verklagt BBC - Rundfunkanstalt will sich wehren
16:03 ROUNDUP/USA: Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt durchwachsen aus
15:58 Stabschefin spricht Klartext über Trump
15:58 Europarat beschließt Entschädigungs-Kommission für Ukraine
15:49 SPD zu Ukraine-Truppen: 'Wir schließen nichts aus'
15:35 Hightech-Land Israel: Reiche sieht Potenzial für Kooperation