EQS-News: Naturally Amish Plans to Open New Sustainable Living Store in Angola, Indiana and Bring Ethical and Eco-Friendly Products to the Heartland

ANGOLA, IN - October 14, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Naturally Amish, a growing leader in eco-conscious lifestyle products, is proud to announce the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar retail location in Angola, Indiana. The new store, will be located at 3096 West Maumee Street, it will be open to the public in November, 2025, and will feature sustainable home goods, home-brewed coffee, Amish products and ethically made beef products.

This milestone marks a significant step for Naturally Amish as it transitions from a startup to an experiential retail presence designed to educate and inspire the local community. A second location has been secured with plans to open in the Spring of 2026 to handle the growth of the brand.

“We wanted to bring sustainability to life,” said Noah Wagler, Co-Founder and CEO of Naturally Amish. “This store is more than just a place to shop - it’s a community hub where customers can learn about eco-friendly living and discover everyday products that reduce environmental impact. Our vision is growing so fast that it’s imperative to have a physical location that we can handle the online orders. The initial response has been overwhelming.”

The 4,000-square-foot store which is a travel stop for the interstate and is the gateway to Angola features several businesses currently with the goal of integrating several innovative environments technologies, hands-on product demos, and locally sourced decor from the Amish community. To celebrate the opening, Naturally Amish will host a launch event including product giveaways, sustainability workshops, and in person meet and greet. The company plans to donate 10% of launch weekend proceeds to Dove’s Nest Unlimited, a nonprofit supporting environmental education in Indiana.

Furthermore, Simulated Environment has been engaged in multiple negotiations and has issued Letters of Intent (LOIs), Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs), and secured two physical sites to manage the daily operations for Naturally Amish. We are eager to collaborate on broadening the vision for Naturally Amish and, ultimately, SMEV. Recently, Noah participated in a 30-minute podcast to discuss the future of Naturally Amish, which encompasses direct-to-consumer beef sales and the technologies he intends to introduce into SMEV under the Naturally Amish brand.

These life-changing technologies could include; Beef Production, Life Changing Feed, Seed, Manure, Water and Conservation Innovations. The podcast can be heard at: https://www.wlki.com/blog.php?article=133466

“Due to my faith and community involvement, I felt compelled to share the current developments surrounding the growth of the Naturally Amish brand. Although we are still in the initial phases of negotiating several deals with multiple companies, I believe it is crucial to inform our investors about the potential rapid changes that may occur,” stated the CEO/President of SMEV, Noah Wagler.

Mr. Wagler continued, "Given the numerous moving parts and the various meetings with different companies, employees, and their legal representatives, I wanted to disclose this information to ensure our current investors do not feel left out of the loop.”

As these agreements are finalized, we will keep you informed via https://x.com/SMEVCO, https://www.facebook.com/61581078278480 or via official Press release.

About Naturally Amish

Naturally Amish is a lifestyle brand that prioritizes eco-friendliness, dedicated to regenerative-agricultural farming and encouraging ethical consumer practices. Its carefully selected range of products, which includes naturally raised beef and innovative technologies, is rooted in regenerative agricultural methods that use biodegradable materials. Naturally Amish operates with a focus on transparency, sustainability, and community education. https://naturallyamish.org/naturally-amish

About Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc.

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (SMEV) is a forward-thinking company dedicated to developing innovative solutions in sustainable agriculture and seafood production. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships, SMEV aims to enhance food supply chains, improve crop and livestock yields, and promote environmentally responsible practices worldwide.

