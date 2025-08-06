EQS-News: Metavesco's Epic Labor Announces Expansion Into Augusta, Georgia

EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Metavesco's Epic Labor Announces Expansion Into Augusta, Georgia



06.08.2025 / 14:10 CET/CEST

CUMMING, GA - August 6, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a publicly traded diversified holding company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Epic Labor, is expanding operations into Augusta, Georgia. Opening of this new location will mark the fifth active branch and underscores its commitment to becoming a leading provider of on-demand labor across the Southeastern United States.

“Epic Labor started with the acquisition of two staffing offices last fall,” said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. “Since then, we’ve opened two additional branches organically, with Augusta being the next market we’re entering as part of our aggressive expansion plan.”

Epic Labor provides fast, reliable staffing for construction, warehouses, events, and hospitality clients. With its 24/7 dispatch model and two-hour worker replacement guarantee, the company is uniquely positioned to solve urgent labor needs in high-demand sectors.

The Augusta expansion aligns with the company’s previously announced roadmap to 98 offices, which targets a mix of acquisitions and de novo launches across key metro areas in the Southeast, including Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Florida.

“Each new location brings us closer to our goal of becoming the dominant player in short-notice, high-performance labor,” Schadel continued. “Augusta represents a strong industrial and hospitality market that’s ideal for our model.”

Further details regarding the office grand opening and staffing plans will be provided in a future update.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including consumer packaged goods and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

Contact:

Ryan Schadel

678-341-5898

info@metavesco.com

