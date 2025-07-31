Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’922 -0.1%  SPI 16’635 -0.1%  Dow 44’461 -0.4%  DAX 24’261 0.0%  Euro 0.9301 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’376 -0.3%  Gold 3’300 0.7%  Bitcoin 96’400 0.6%  Dollar 0.8127 -0.2%  Öl 72.8 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882
Top News
Bernstein Research: Porsche-Aktie erhält Market-Perform
PayPal-Aktie: Überreaktion der Anleger oder berechtigte Sorge? Analysten bleiben optimistisch
D-Wave-Aktie stark: Neue Initiative für kryogene Verpackungen soll Entwicklung beschleunigen
BYD-Aktie nach Aktiensplit in Shenzen weiter unter Druck - Heimatmarkt im Blick
QUALCOMM-Aktie verliert trotz starker Zahlen
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

31.07.2025 13:00:04

EQS-News: Jurjen Jongma joins Cherry SE as CFO and member of the Management Board

CHERRY
0.82 EUR -4.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Jurjen Jongma joins Cherry SE as CFO and member of the Management Board

31.07.2025 / 13:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 31 July 2025 – Cherry SE announced today that Jurjen Jongma (54) has been appointed Chief Financial Officer by the Supervisory Board with effect from 1 September 2025. Volker Christ, who previously headed the finance department as Executive Vice President Global Finance & IT, will leave the company today due to a health issue in his family.

Jurjen Jongma has previously served as CFO at various companies and has extensive experience in corporate finance, supporting company growth and building structures within the CFO function. Most recently, he was CFO of Ebusco, a manufacturer of zero-emission buses and charging systems listed on EURONEXT. Prior to that, he held the CFO position at Versuni, formerly Philips Domestic Appliances. Other positions include head of internal audit and, prior to that, financial responsibility for international business at Royal Philips. Mr. Jongma studied business economics and graduated with an Executive Master's degree in Finance & Control in Maastricht. As part of an exchange program, his studies also took him to Munich for a year, which is where he acquired his excellent German language skills.

Marcel Stolk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Cherry SE: "We are delighted to welcome Jurjen Jongma as CFO at Cherry SE. Jurjen has many years of experience in the finance department of international companies. He is a results-oriented financial expert with a proven track record in internationally operating companies of various sizes. His extensive experience in all areas of finance, including M&A, taxation, and performance management, represents an important building block for Cherry SE in the financial strategy of the company. We are confident that Jurjen, with his expertise and leadership skills, will actively contribute to the further transformation of the company in collaboration with Oliver Kaltner (CEO), Dr. Udo Streller (COO), and the rest of the CHERRY management team."

Oliver Kaltner, CEO of Cherry SE: "On behalf of the entire Cherry SE workforce, I would like to thank Volker Christ for his enormously important work as EVP Global Finance & IT, where he has led the company in this area in a remarkable manner. Dear Volker, we wish you and your family all the best. At the same time, I am delighted to welcome Jurjen Jongma to CHERRY. He will actively support and enrich our reshaping and transformation process."

Jurjen Jongma comments: "I am excited to join Cherry and look forward to working together with Oliver and his team. With the disposal of the hygiene peripherals business and the recently completed refinancing I am confident that a solid foundation is in place to build upon. I am grateful to Volker for the excellent work he has done, and I look forward to continuing to build the finance function to support the important next steps in the company’s transformation.”

 

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is an international manufacturer of computer input devices such as mechanical keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for office, gaming, and industrial applications for hybrid working, as well as hardware and software solutions in the field of digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has stood for innovative and durable high-quality products that are developed specifically for specific customer needs.

CHERRY has its operational headquarters in Germany (Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate). The company employs people in development, service, logistics, and production at locations in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in several sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Kenosha), China (Shanghai), and Taiwan (Taipei).

For more information, visit: https://ir.cherry.de/en/
 

Contact

Cherry SE
Nicole Schillinger
Investor Relations
P: Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich
T: +49 (0) 9643 2061 848
E: ir@cherry.de 

 


31.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
WKN: A3CRRN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2177660

 
End of News EQS News Service

2177660  31.07.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu CHERRY

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CHERRY

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Interactive Brokers, ING und Wells Fargo mit François Bloch

Drei neue Aktien kommen in das BX Musterportfolio:
✅ Interactive Brokers – US45841N1072
✅ ING Group N.V. – NL0011821202
✅ Wells Fargo & Co – US9497461015

Drei Aktien verlassen das BX Musterportfolio:
❌ SAP – DE0007164600
❌ Intuit Inc – US4612021034
❌ Deutsche Boerse AG – DE0005810055

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wachstum, Dividende, Potenzial: Unsere Top-Bankenaktien für den Aufschwung

Inside Trading & Investment

10:57 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Cyber Security – Sicherheit hat Vorrang/Nike/On Holding – Ein sportliches Duo
09:25 Marktüberblick: Meta und Microsoft überraschen positiv
09:01 Logo WHS Dow Jones Future Analyse – Zwischen Rallye und Rücklauf
08:56 SAP: Zentraler Cloud-Anbieter für europäische KI-Infrastruktur?
30.07.25 Wachstum, Dividende, Potenzial: Unsere Top-Bankenaktien für den Aufschwung
29.07.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
29.07.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
25.07.25 Nestlé drückt SMI ins Minus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’047.43 12.69 UBSOUU
SMI-Kurs: 11’912.78 31.07.2025 12:54:35
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CHERRY 0.82 -4.63% CHERRY

Kühne + Nagel International am 30.07.2025

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD weitet Aktiensplit für BYD-Aktien auf Shenzen aus - Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
Clara Technologies-Aktie in Kanada zeitweise vom Handel ausgesetzt - Gründe unklar
Nach Aufschwung vom Vortag: So entwickeln sich Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT
Idorsia-Aktie zweistellig höher: Idorsia wächst weiter und erzielt im ersten Halbjahr schwarze Zahlen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im freien Fall: Ausblick aufgrund starker Wegovy-Konkurrenz nach unten revidiert - CEO-Stelle neu besetzt
Nach dem Kurssturz: Was Analysten jetzt zur Novo Nordisk-Aktie sagen
DroneShield-Aktie setzt Aufstieg fort: Anleger von Quartalszahlen begeistert
UBS-Aktie zieht an: Quartalsgewinn mehr als verdoppelt
Shimano: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Lufthansa-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Lufthansa bestätigt Jahresziele nach starkem Gewinnsprung - Tochter Swiss hält Umsatz stabil

Top-Rankings

KW 30: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 30: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 30: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}