EQS-News: Jurjen Jongma joins Cherry SE as CFO and member of the Management Board

EQS-News: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Jurjen Jongma joins Cherry SE as CFO and member of the Management Board



31.07.2025 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Munich, 31 July 2025 – Cherry SE announced today that Jurjen Jongma (54) has been appointed Chief Financial Officer by the Supervisory Board with effect from 1 September 2025. Volker Christ, who previously headed the finance department as Executive Vice President Global Finance & IT, will leave the company today due to a health issue in his family.

Jurjen Jongma has previously served as CFO at various companies and has extensive experience in corporate finance, supporting company growth and building structures within the CFO function. Most recently, he was CFO of Ebusco, a manufacturer of zero-emission buses and charging systems listed on EURONEXT. Prior to that, he held the CFO position at Versuni, formerly Philips Domestic Appliances. Other positions include head of internal audit and, prior to that, financial responsibility for international business at Royal Philips. Mr. Jongma studied business economics and graduated with an Executive Master's degree in Finance & Control in Maastricht. As part of an exchange program, his studies also took him to Munich for a year, which is where he acquired his excellent German language skills.

Marcel Stolk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Cherry SE: "We are delighted to welcome Jurjen Jongma as CFO at Cherry SE. Jurjen has many years of experience in the finance department of international companies. He is a results-oriented financial expert with a proven track record in internationally operating companies of various sizes. His extensive experience in all areas of finance, including M&A, taxation, and performance management, represents an important building block for Cherry SE in the financial strategy of the company. We are confident that Jurjen, with his expertise and leadership skills, will actively contribute to the further transformation of the company in collaboration with Oliver Kaltner (CEO), Dr. Udo Streller (COO), and the rest of the CHERRY management team."

Oliver Kaltner, CEO of Cherry SE: "On behalf of the entire Cherry SE workforce, I would like to thank Volker Christ for his enormously important work as EVP Global Finance & IT, where he has led the company in this area in a remarkable manner. Dear Volker, we wish you and your family all the best. At the same time, I am delighted to welcome Jurjen Jongma to CHERRY. He will actively support and enrich our reshaping and transformation process."

Jurjen Jongma comments: "I am excited to join Cherry and look forward to working together with Oliver and his team. With the disposal of the hygiene peripherals business and the recently completed refinancing I am confident that a solid foundation is in place to build upon. I am grateful to Volker for the excellent work he has done, and I look forward to continuing to build the finance function to support the important next steps in the company’s transformation.”

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is an international manufacturer of computer input devices such as mechanical keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for office, gaming, and industrial applications for hybrid working, as well as hardware and software solutions in the field of digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has stood for innovative and durable high-quality products that are developed specifically for specific customer needs.

CHERRY has its operational headquarters in Germany (Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate). The company employs people in development, service, logistics, and production at locations in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in several sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Kenosha), China (Shanghai), and Taiwan (Taipei).

