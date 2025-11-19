EQS-News: Hydromer Partners With Avem to Expand Access to Its High-Performance Medical Coating Technologies Across Ireland, Europe and the UK

EQS-News: Hydromer, Inc / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Hydromer Partners With Avem to Expand Access to Its High-Performance Medical Coating Technologies Across Ireland, Europe and the UK



CONCORD NC - November 19, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Hydromer, Inc. (OTC: HYDI) (the “Company”), a long-established innovator in specialty medical coatings and surface technologies, is proud to announce a new commercial partnership with Avem Market Solutions. This collaboration significantly strengthens Hydromer’s reach and technical support capabilities for medical device developers throughout Europe and the United Kingdom.

For decades, Hydromer’s coatings have been integrated into devices used in interventional, surgical, and diagnostic procedures worldwide. By partnering with Avem, an organization renowned for connecting Medtech OEMs and CDMOs with specialized suppliers for contract design and manufacturing services, as well as supporting early-stage development, market growth, and commercialization, Hydromer is creating a more accessible path for European device manufacturers who require advanced surface solutions.

A Unified Approach to Supporting Medtech Innovation

As Hydromer’s strategic representative in the region, Avem will provide direct access to:

Hydrophilic, lubricious, antimicrobial, and thrombo-resistant coating platforms

Custom formulation and R&D support for early development

Scalable coating equipment and tailored system design

Localized commercial guidance from a team immersed in the EU and UK medtech ecosystems

The goal is simple: help developers reduce time to market, enhance device performance, and streamline the transition from prototype to full-scale manufacturing.

Why This Partnership Matters

European and UK medtech companies are facing increasing pressure to innovate quickly while meeting strict regulatory expectations. Hydromer and Avem’s partnership brings together two complementary strengths, deep scientific expertise and regional commercial insight to make advanced coating solutions easier to access, understand, and implement.

By combining Hydromer’s technical capabilities with Avem’s vast network and on the ground presence, device manufacturers gain:

Earlier visibility into validated coating options

Hands-on support for feasibility studies and scale-up

A reliable resource for navigating technical and operational challenges

A direct channel to explore coating technologies proven in global markets

This partnership is designed to eliminate barriers and empower innovators at every stage of product development.

About Hydromer

Hydromer, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 global business-to-business (B2B) surface modification and coating solutions provider offering polymer R&D and manufacturing services capabilities for a wide variety of applications. We are domiciled in Concord, NC. Our customers are located across the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Our facilities are compliant to, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485, and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001. For over four decades, the Company has developed value-added solutions to serve businesses in domestic and international markets in a wide range of industries. We manage numerous global B2B services such as the sale of proprietary coating formulations, custom coating services, research and development, analytical testing, technology transfer, and dedicated machinery building, installation, and support. We have successfully developed numerous proprietary formulations and hold patents worldwide.

About Avem Market Solutions

Avem, based in Galway, Ireland, specialises in Strategic Market Development, Contract Technical Sales and Commercial Operations Solutions exclusively for the B2B Medical Technology Sector.

Deliberately structured to help innovative contract design & manufacturing suppliers at varying stages of the supply chain to enter and scale their commercial and business development presence in Europe.

