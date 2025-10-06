Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’551 0.4%  SPI 17’292 0.5%  Dow 46’709 -0.1%  DAX 24’378 0.0%  Euro 0.9316 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’629 -0.4%  Gold 3’955 1.8%  Bitcoin 99’617 1.2%  Dollar 0.7953 -0.2%  Öl 65.6 1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
So lohnend wäre eine Investition in Bitcoin Cash von vor 5 Jahren gewesen
So lukrativ wäre eine Ethereum Classic-Investition von vor 5 Jahren gewesen
September 2025: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Nike-Aktie
Neue Konkurrenz für Tesla-Aktie? Mitgründer Tarpenning steigt mit TELO Trucks in den Markt für E-Pickups ein
Warnung vor Blase: Wells Fargo empfiehlt trotzdem KI-Aktien um NVIDIA und Co.
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

HAWESKO Aktie 893434 / DE0006042708

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.10.2025 19:00:04

EQS-News: Hawesko Holding SE: Nicolas Tantzen is the new CFO

HAWESKO
48.34 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: HAWESKO Holding SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Hawesko Holding SE: Nicolas Tantzen is the new CFO

06.10.2025 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

 

Hawesko Holding SE: Nicolas Tantzen is the new CFO

Hamburg, 6 October 2025. The wine trading group Hawesko Holding SE (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) announces that Nicolas Tantzen (33) is the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the group. Nicolas Tantzen has been working in finance for the Hawesko Group since 2019 and previously spent five years at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He is a proven finance and tax expert. At the Hawesko Group, he headed the Corporate Finance division at Hawesko Holding SE until 2023, before taking on the position of Commercial Managing Director in the Group's e-commerce segment in 2024. Hendrik Schneider (53), previously Chief Financial Officer (CFO) responsible for corporate finance, audit and legal, investor relations, IT and logistics, will leave the company by mutual agreement.

Detlev Meyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hawesko Holding SE: "We would like to thank Mr Schneider for his dedicated and successful work and wish him all the best for his future career and personal life. At the same time, I am delighted that we have been able to appoint Nicolas Tantzen, an internal and highly qualified successor, for this important position. Thanks to his previous roles, he is very familiar with the issues facing Hawesko Holding SE. The appointment of Nicolas Tantzen ensures a smooth transition. I wish him a successful start and every success and look forward to continuing to work with him."

As part of the Group's strategy, the Hawesko Management Board is focusing on growth in the consolidating wine market, driving forward digitalisation and strengthening the segments.

 

# # #

 

As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques’ and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

Publisher:

Hawesko Holding SE

Elbkaihaus

Grosse Elbstrasse 145 d 22767 Hamburg Germany

 

Internet:

hawesko-holding.com Corporate information

hawesko.de Extensive range for wine connoisseurs

jacques.de Jacques' locations and online offerings

weinco.at Austria's leading specialist wine dealer

vinos.de The best wines from Spain

wirwinzer.de German wines directly from the producers

tesdorpf.de Traditional fine wine trader

weinart.de Rarities and top wines from around the world

enzo.de Italian wines and lifestyles

globalwine.ch Premium portfolio for highest quality demands

weinwolf.de International wine variety

volume-spirits.de  Exquisite spirits portfolio

abayan.de Top wines from Italy

global-wines.cz Omnichannel premium retailer in the Czech Republic

dunker.ee Premium distributor in the Baltic States

 

Press and Investor Relations contact: Tel. (+49) 40 3039 2100

Tel. (+49) 40 3039 2105

E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com


06.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding SE
Grosse Elbstrasse 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 30 39 2100
Fax: +49 40 30 39 2105
E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com
ISIN: DE0006042708
WKN: 604270
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2208846

 
End of News EQS News Service

2208846  06.10.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu HAWESKO Holding AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten