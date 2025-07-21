EQS-News: Evotec adjusts revenue guidance and confirms profit guidance anticipating a more profitable revenue mix

EQS-News: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Evotec adjusts revenue guidance and confirms profit guidance anticipating a more profitable revenue mix



21.07.2025 / 11:40 CET/CEST

Successful execution of new strategy for sustainable and profitable growth leading to changing revenue mix with strong demand for Evotec’s differentiated platforms

High-margin technology license revenues expected to have a stronger impact than anticipated

than anticipated Significant cost optimization in excess of initial targets from Priority Reset

Shared R&D base business continues to navigate in a challenging market environment

continues to navigate in a challenging market environment H1 2025 Group revenues below expectations; adj. EBITDA broadly in line with expectations

Revenue guidance adjusted; R&D and adjusted EBITDA guidance unchanged, reflecting improved revenue mix and cost discipline

Evotec confirms its Outlook 2028

Hamburg, Germany, 21 July 2025:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) today announced that it has updated its revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025. R&D and adjusted EBITDA related guidance elements remain unaffected.

For the current fiscal year, the Company expects revenues in the range of € 760 – 800 m (versus previously € 840 – 880 m; 2024: € 797.0 m);

R&D expenditures are expected in a range of € 40 – 50 m (unchanged; 2024: € 50.8 m);

Adjusted EBITDA1 is expected to reach € 30 – 50 m (unchanged; 2024: € 22.6 m).

Outlook 2028 remains unchanged with a targeted Group revenue CAGR 2024-2028 in a range of 8 - 12% and an expected adj. EBITDA margin above 20% by 2028.

In April, Evotec announced its new strategy for sustainable and profitable growth. A key element of this strategy is the refocused growth path, building on existing and new partnerships and further strengthened by leveraging its capabilities as a scalable technology and service provider. This also includes pivoting to a capex lighter model.

The Company expects this value creation strategy to result in tangible results earlier than initially expected, driven by stronger than planned revenue contributions from high-margin technology license deals.

After generating revenues below expectations in H1 2025, the Shared R&D base business is expected to continue to operate in a challenging market in the second half of 2025.

Dr Christian Wojczewski, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, said:

“Our strategy for sustainable and profitable growth is progressing as planned. Strong demand for higher margin businesses reflects the strength of our platforms and validates the decisions we've made around focus, partnerships, and capital efficiency. While some parts of our business continue to operate in a challenging market environment, the execution of our Priority Reset, and new strategy gives us confidence that we are well-positioned to deliver on our long-term ambitions.”

The changing revenue mix is expected to positively influence the margin profile of the Evotec Group.

In parallel, Evotec accelerated the implementation of its Priority Reset focused on ensuring sustainable profitable growth and right-sizing the business. The cost savings generated through these transformation efforts are now expected to exceed targets announced during the Q1 2025 results call on 06 May 2025.

