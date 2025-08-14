Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
14.08.2025 07:10:03

EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG publishes its third quarter report for the 2024/2025 fiscal year

Deutsche Konsum REIT
1.93 CHF -0.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG publishes its third quarter report for the 2024/2025 fiscal year

14.08.2025 / 07:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE 

 Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG publishes its third quarter report for the 2024/2025 fiscal year

  • Reduction of rental income due to sales
  • Net LTV reduced to 55,8 % (September 30, 2024: 57,2 %)
  • FFO at EUR 9,9 million / aFFO at EUR 5,6 million / FFO per share at EUR 0,24
  • Financial restructuring negatively impacts results due to one-off costs
  • Portfolio valuation as of 30.06.2025 results in a revaluation loss of EUR 47,2 million
  • EPRA NTA (fully diluted) per share at EUR 6,71

Potsdam, Germany, 14 August 2025 Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) (the “Company”) has published its third quarter report for the 2024/2025 fiscal year today.

Operative Development

Following property sales, the portfolio has decreased to 152 properties with a balance sheet value of EUR 824.2 million. Rental income of EUR 52.7 million was impacted by sales and decreased as expected (9M 2023/2024: EUR 59.2 million). Net rental income was EUR 29.8 million (9M 2023/2024: EUR 37.8 million).

Funds from Operations (FFO) decreased to EUR 9.9 million or EUR 0.24 per share (9M 2023/2024: EUR 24 million or EUR 0.68 per share) in comparison to the same period of last year. The decline year-over-year is primarily due to the reduction in Financial Result and asset sales.

In addition, extraordinary costs of ongoing financial restructuring negatively affect net income.

The portfolio was revalued by CBRE as of 30 June 2025, resulting in a valuation loss of EUR 47.2 million. This was mostly due to vacancies and necessary capital investment.

Debt reduction and strengthening of equity base

The net loan-to-value (Net LTV) decreased to 55.8% (September 30, 2024: 57.2%). At the same time, equity increased by EUR 4.3 million to EUR 322.7 million. Financial liabilities decreased by EUR 74.0 million to EUR 475.4 million.

Outlook

Due to uncertainties surrounding the restructuring process, it is not possible to provide an FFO forecast for the fiscal year.

 

Webcast and Conference Call

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG will hold an analyst conference (webcast and conference call) on the results for the third quarter report of the 2024/2025 financial year today, 14 August 2025, 10:00 a.m. CEST/10:00 SAST. The corresponding results presentation and further information on the webcast and the conference call can be found at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations. The third quarter report of the 2024/2025 financial year is available for download at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports and is also available on the JSE cloudlink at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2025/jse/isse/dkre/Q32025.pdf.

 

About Deutsche Konsum

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company with a focus on German retail properties for everyday goods at established micro-locations. The Company’s primary focus is on acquiring, managing and developing local supply properties to achieve consistent performance and leverage hidden reserves.

The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.


Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Mrs. Mareike Kuliberda
Investor Relations
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Tel: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 533
Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 599
E-Mail: mk@deutsche-konsum.de

14.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076599
E-mail: kt@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
EQS News ID: 2183712

 
End of News EQS News Service

2183712  14.08.2025 CET/CEST

