EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG finalizes restructuring concept and sets conditions for the restructuring capital increase

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG finalizes restructuring concept and sets conditions for the restructuring capital increase



01-Sep-2025 / 21:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG finalizes restructuring concept and sets conditions for the restructuring capital increase

Potsdam, Germany, 1 September 2025 – Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("Company") (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3 | WKN: A14KRD | ticker symbol: DKG) today received the final Restructuring Opinion from FTI-Andersch AG, which complies with the IDW S6 standard and takes into account the case law of the German Federal Supreme Court (Bundesgerichtshof – BGH). The main restructuring measures include a restructuring capital increase, which is to include a debt-to-equity swap of Financial Liabilities in an amount of up to appr. EUR 120 million, as well as comprehensive disposals of real estate assets with a volume of around EUR 300 million to reduce the Company's debt. The Restructuring Period has been determined to last until September 2027. All relevant creditors have extended the maturity of their claims until the end of the Restructuring Period or have provided comparable undertakings. Some of the undertakings are still subject to standard market conditions precedent. The Company expects that these will be fulfilled in due course.

On that basis, the conditions for the restructuring capital increase were also fixed today. The restructuring capital increase is still to be carried out as a mixed cash and contribution in kind capital increase with subscription rights at a subscription price of EUR 2.00 per newly issued share. The subscription ratio shall be 1 to 1.5. This means that the Company's shareholders can subscribe to 1.5 new shares for one existing share. This is intended to increase the Company's issued share capital from the current EUR 50,351,091.00 by up to EUR 75,526,635.00 to up to EUR 125,877,726.00. Receivables from registered and convertible bonds with a volume of up to appr. EUR 120 million are to be contributed as a contribution in kind. Appr. EUR 108 million of the contribution in kind will be provided by companies directly or indirectly held by Versorgungsanstalt des Bundes und der Länder AöR ("VBL"). The holders of the convertible bonds will contribute the EUR 10 million convertible bonds (plus interest) in full as a contribution in kind. VBL's contribution in kind will be reduced accordingly if other shareholders exercise their subscription rights to a greater extent.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolving on the restructuring capital increase is scheduled to take place in October 2025. The implementation of the restructuring capital increase is still subject to BaFin granting the necessary exemption from the obligation to publish and submit a mandatory takeover offer in accordance with the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) in the event that VBL or companies affiliated with VBL gain control of the Company as part of the restructuring capital increase (restructuring exemption).

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGMr. Kyrill TurchaninovCFOMarlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b14482 PotsdamTel. 0331 / 74 00 76 - 517Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 599E-Mail: kt@deutsche-konsum.de