Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’242 -0.3%  SPI 16’993 -0.3%  Dow 44’786 -0.3%  DAX 24’293 0.1%  Euro 0.9386 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’462 -0.2%  Gold 3’329 -0.3%  Bitcoin 91’697 0.9%  Dollar 0.8102 0.2%  Öl 67.8 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
mobilezone-Aktie: mobilezone beendet Aktienrückkaufprogramm endültig
Druck auf Tesla-Aktie: VW und Renault steigen ins Rennen um autonome Autos ein
Luzerner Regierung lehnt Finanzspritze für Swiss Steel-Tochter ab
LUKB-Aktie: Halbjahresgewinn der Luzerner Kantonalbank auf Rekordniveau
Alphabet-Aktie: So viel Strom verbraucht die Google-KI Gemini pro Anfrage
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.08.2025 08:00:04

EQS-News: Delignit AG achieves half-year revenue of € 33.7 million with an EBITDA margin of 6.2 % in a challenging market environment

Delignit
2.25 CHF -2.60%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Delignit AG achieves half-year revenue of € 33.7 million with an EBITDA margin of 6.2 % in a challenging market environment

22.08.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Blomberg, August 22, 2025. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological hardwood-based products and system solutions, achieved consolidated revenue of €33.7 million in the first half of the year (previous year: €36.7 million), which corresponds to a year-on-year decline in revenue of around 8.2%. In terms of profitability, the Delignit Group generated EBITDA of around €2.1 million (previous year: €2.3 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 6.2% (previous year: 6.4%). Thus, despite declining revenue and further increases in material and wage costs, relative profitability was maintained thanks to the cost-cutting program initiated at an early stage.

The decline in revenue results out of the automotive target market. Although there was significant growth of 17.2% compared to the last half-year of the previous year, almost all product groups showed declines compared to the first six months of the previous year, as major OEM series delivery contracts in the light commercial vehicle industry and in the caravan sector fell short of the agreed contract volumes. In the target market of Technological Applications, the revenue level, which had already nearly doubled in the previous year, was maintained. In particular, applications for high-density materials for the expansion of energy infrastructure are experiencing high demand. The company's strong balance sheet structure remains unchanged, demonstrating high resilience with an equity ratio of 76.1% and net cash of around €4.2 million.

In line with current market developments, the Delignit Group anticipates that the situation regarding call-offs under OEM series supply contracts will remain tense, particularly for the rest of the summer. In order to achieve the revenue guidance, the motor caravan business and the light commercial vehicle market in particular will need to stabilize significantly in the coming months. The positive business development in the Technological Applications business should continue to support the stabilization of revenue levels. The ambitious goal of moderate growth in line with the guidance of around €68 million in revenues and an EBITDA margin of 6 to 7% therefore remains the target.

The full 2025 half-year report will be published on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, and presented by the Management Board in a digital earnings call. Registration for the earnings call is available on the company's website www.delignit.com in the Investor Relations section, where the report will also be published.

About the Delignit Group:
The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made of renewable raw materials under the brand name Delignit. As a recognised development, project and serial supplier of leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, world market leader for supplying the automotive industry with cargo bay protection and cargo securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With a variety of applications and a vertical integration that are unique in its industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, for example as a worldwide system supplier of reputable rail vehicle manufacturers. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in passenger cars, interior equipment for motor caravans and special floors for factory and logistics buildings and to improve building security standards.
Delignit material is predominantly based on European hardwood, is carbon-neutral in its life cycle and therefore ecologically superior to non-regenerative materials. The use of the Delignit material therefore improves the environmental performance of customer products and meets their increasing ecological requirements. The company was founded over 200 years ago. Delignit AG is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available online at www.delignit.com.

Contact:
Delignit AG
Königswinkel 2-6
32825 Blomberg
Tel. +49 5235 966-145
Fax +49 5235 966-351
eMail: ir@delignit.com
 

22.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delignit AG
Königswinkel 2-6
32825 Blomberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5235 / 966-0
Fax: +49 (0)5235 / 966-105
E-mail: info@delignit.de
Internet: http://www.delignit.de
ISIN: DE000A0MZ4B0
WKN: A0MZ4B
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2187354

 
End of News EQS News Service

2187354  22.08.2025 CET/CEST

Analysen zu Delignit AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer live aus New York über den aktuellen Stand der KI-Aktien. Sind die Kurse von Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Alphabet und Apple noch gerechtfertigt – oder stehen wir kurz vor einer Spekulationsblase?

📈 Tim analysiert die Zahlen, Investitionen und Bewertungen der grossen Tech-Konzerne und zeigt, wie viel Kapital derzeit in KI-Infrastruktur fliesst. Zudem diskutieren wir, welche Randbereiche vom KI-Boom profitieren könnten – etwa Rechenzentren, Stromversorger oder Hardwarehersteller.

Themen im Video:
🔹Die „Magnificent 7“ im Check: Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple
🔹Investitionen in KI: 71 Mrd. bei Meta, 120 Mrd. bei Microsoft
🔹Nvidia: Marktführer, aber extrem teuer
🔹Apple: Aufholjagd oder zu spät dran?
🔹Gefahr einer KI-Blase?
🔹Welche Alternativen bieten sich für Langfristinvestoren?
🔹Rechenzentren, Energieanbieter & Zulieferer im Fokus
🔹Wie Tim mit Rücksetzern und Seitwärtsphasen umgeht
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

07:59 Fokus rückt auf Jackson Hole
21.08.25 Logo WHS Walmart Aktienanalyse – US-Einzelhandelsriese ist auch ein Indikator für den US-Verbraucher
21.08.25 KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
21.08.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
21.08.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europäische Industriekonzerne – Immer in Bewegung/Barry Callebaut – Bittere Geschmacksnote
21.08.25 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse gesucht
21.08.25 Globale Heimtierwirtschaft auf dem Vormarsch
19.08.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.75% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Alcon, Lonza
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’742.46 19.60 BHDSPU
Short 12’989.04 14.00 B1LSOU
Short 13’611.78 8.14 BWCSGU
SMI-Kurs: 12’241.67 21.08.2025 17:30:01
Long 11’729.02 19.29 SQBBAU
Long 11’473.73 13.92 B74SQU
Long 10’946.72 8.69 BSXSZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So sah das Aktienportfolio der Gates-Stiftung im 2. Quartal 2025 aus
BYD Aktie News: BYD am Nachmittag im Minusbereich
BKW-Aktie tiefrot: Operativer Gewinn von BKW bricht im ersten Halbjahr ein
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT erholen sich trotz fortgesetzter Friedensgespräche
Nestlé Aktie News: Nestlé am Donnerstagvormittag mit Einbussen
Goldpreis: Auf Dreiwochentief abgerutscht
NIO Aktie News: NIO am Nachmittag stark gefragt
Warten auf Jackson Hole: US-Börsen schliessen etwas tiefer -- SMI gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend leichter
Palantir-Aktie im freien Fall: Längste Verlustserie seit April 2024 - Shortseller feiern
Novo Nordisk-Aktie stabilisiert sich - drohen nach Einstellungsstopp nun aber Entlassungen?

Top-Rankings

So sah das Aktienportfolio der Gates-Stiftung im 2. Quartal 2025 aus
Die milliardenschwere Gates-Stiftung, ins Leben gerufen von Bill und Melinda Gates, verwaltet ih ...
Bildquelle: JamesWMfoto / Shutterstock.com
Einhorn setzt auf neue Top-Aktie: So sah das Depot von Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2025 aus
Auch im zweiten Quartal gab es in David Einhorns Greenlight Capital-Depot Bewegung zu sehen. Die ...
Bildquelle: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
George Soros: Diese Aktien kaufte er im zweiten Quartal 2025
Im zweiten Quartal 2025 kam es im Depot von Starinvestor George Soros zu einigen Veränderungen. ...
Bildquelle: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}