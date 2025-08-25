EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 31. Interim Reporting

In the time period from August 18, 2025 until and including August 22, 2025, a number of 11,472 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 21, 2025 was disclosed on January 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR] 18. August 2025 2,282 92.4479 19. August 2025 2,261 93.2967 20. August 2025 2,292 92.0581 21. August 2025 2,318 91.0241 22. August 2025 2,319 90.9739

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE (http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 21, 2025, until and including August 22, 2025, amounts to 470,520 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.