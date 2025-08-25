Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’230 -0.3%  SPI 17’000 -0.2%  Dow 45’632 1.9%  DAX 24’281 -0.3%  Euro 0.9387 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’466 -0.4%  Gold 3’364 -0.2%  Bitcoin 89’481 -1.7%  Dollar 0.8022 0.1%  Öl 67.9 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Michael Burry: Diese Aktien hielt der "Big Short"-Investor im 2. Quartal 2025
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Erdgas und Silber am Montagvormittag
Deutsches ifo-Geschäftsklima im August überraschend höher
Lucid-Aktie unter Druck: Neuer SUV und Reverse-Split als Hoffnung für Anleger
Neues Bitcoin-Treasury-Unternehmen plant vor Börsengang Bitcoin-Käufe in Milliardenhöhe
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.08.2025 11:02:54

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

Bilfinger
87.41 CHF 0.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

25.08.2025 / 11:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 31. Interim Reporting

In the time period from August 18, 2025 until and including August 22, 2025, a number of 11,472 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 21, 2025 was disclosed on January 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR]
18. August 2025 2,282 92.4479
19. August 2025 2,261 93.2967
20. August 2025 2,292 92.0581
21. August 2025 2,318 91.0241
22. August 2025 2,319 90.9739

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE (http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 21, 2025, until and including August 22, 2025, amounts to 470,520 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.


25.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Strasse 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2188090

 
End of News EQS News Service

2188090  25.08.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Bilfinger SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?