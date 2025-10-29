EQS-DD: YOC AG: dkam GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.10.2025 / 15:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: dkam GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Dirk-Hilmar Last name(s): Kraus Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

Correction of the notifications dated 28.10.25 regarding share purchases worth EUR 86,725.96 in total. The purchase was not made in partial executions, but through ten individual reportable orders.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

YOC AG

b) LEI

391200YTK6VMV8JTZV90

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005932735

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 12.15 EUR 1,858.95 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 12.15 EUR 1,858.95 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

24/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

