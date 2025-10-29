Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’305 -0.5%  SPI 17’048 -0.2%  Dow 47’982 0.6%  DAX 24’197 -0.3%  Euro 0.9286 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’710 0.1%  Gold 4’018 2.0%  Bitcoin 89’609 0.0%  Dollar 0.7976 0.5%  Öl 64.8 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Amazon präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: HelloFresh gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Swisscom-Aktie leichter: Rechtliche Vereinfachungen im europäischen Telekom-Markt gefordert
BYD-Aktie unter Druck - trotz verfünffachter Verkaufszahlen in Europa
Siemens Energy-Aktie mit starker Performance - Analysten dennoch vorsichtig
Suche...

YOC Aktie 2573595 / DE0005932735

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.10.2025 15:11:03

EQS-DD: YOC AG: dkam GmbH, buy

YOC
10.90 CHF 1.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.10.2025 / 15:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: dkam GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Dirk-Hilmar
Last name(s): Kraus
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Correction of the notifications dated 28.10.25 regarding share purchases worth EUR 86,725.96 in total. The purchase was not made in partial executions, but through ten individual reportable orders.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
YOC AG

b) LEI
391200YTK6VMV8JTZV90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005932735

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.15 EUR 1,858.95 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.15 EUR 1,858.95 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


29.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.yoc.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101550  29.10.2025 CET/CEST