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NORMA Group Aktie 12777608 / DE000A1H8BV3

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13.05.2026 18:18:51

EQS-DD: NORMA Group SE: Birgit Seeger, buy

NORMA Group
15.50 CHF 3.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2026 / 18:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Birgit
Last name(s): Seeger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NORMA Group SE

b) LEI
5299000LM9HC76W5XD46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.70 EUR 3,611 EUR
15.70 EUR 3,611 EUR
15.70 EUR 3,611 EUR
15.70 EUR 1,256 EUR
15.70 EUR 3,611 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.70 EUR 157,000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.normagroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104878  13.05.2026 CET/CEST





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