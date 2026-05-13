NORMA Group Aktie 12777608 / DE000A1H8BV3
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
13.05.2026 18:18:51
EQS-DD: NORMA Group SE: Birgit Seeger, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORMA Group SE
|Edisonstr. 4
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.normagroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104878 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: ams-Osram: Neustart im KI-Licht
Bessere Zahlen, ein fokussierteres Portfolio und neue Wachstumschancen in der Photonics-Technologie: ams-Osram arbeitet sich aus der Restrukturierung heraus - für risikobewusste Anleger wird die Aktie wieder interessant.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu NORMA Group SE
|
18:18
|EQS-DD: NORMA Group SE: Birgit Seeger, buy (EQS Group)
|
18:18
|EQS-DD: NORMA Group SE: Birgit Seeger, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08.05.26