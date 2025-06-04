|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
04.06.2025 17:08:44
EQS-DD: Nemetschek SE: Yves Padrines, Receipt of 15,792 shares of Nemetschek SE as part of a Management Board (Vorstand) remuneration program (Stock Appreciation Rights).
Nemetschek
111.18 CHF 1.97%
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Company:
|Nemetschek SE
|Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
|81829 München
|Germany
|www.nemetschek.com
|EQS News Service
98402 04.06.2025 CET/CEST