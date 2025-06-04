EQS-DD: Nemetschek SE: Yves Padrines, Receipt of 15,792 shares of Nemetschek SE as part of a Management Board (Vorstand) remuneration program (Stock Appreciation Rights).



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.06.2025 / 17:08 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Yves Last name(s): Padrines

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nemetschek SE

b) LEI

529900R0S2IX1S358J38

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006452907

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 15,792 shares of Nemetschek SE as part of a Management Board (Vorstand) remuneration program (Stock Appreciation Rights). Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

02/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

