04.06.2025 17:08:44

EQS-DD: Nemetschek SE: Yves Padrines, Receipt of 15,792 shares of Nemetschek SE as part of a Management Board (Vorstand) remuneration program (Stock Appreciation Rights).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.06.2025 / 17:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Yves
Last name(s): Padrines

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nemetschek SE

b) LEI
529900R0S2IX1S358J38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006452907

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 15,792 shares of Nemetschek SE as part of a Management Board (Vorstand) remuneration program (Stock Appreciation Rights).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




98402  04.06.2025 CET/CEST





