LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B Aktie 131001952 / PLLMPAY00016

29.08.2025 17:24:14

EQS-DD: LM Pay S.A.: Medical Finance Group S.A., Medical Finance Group S.A., the majority shareholder of LM PAY S.A. purchased LM PAY S.A shares from Jean-Francois Faucher. Jakub Czarzasty is the ...

LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B
44.80 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.08.2025 / 17:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Medical Finance Group S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Jakub
Last name(s): Czarzasty
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LM Pay S.A.

b) LEI
529900D3C94AEWAWSS59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: PLLMPAY00016

b) Nature of the transaction
Medical Finance Group S.A., the majority shareholder of LM PAY S.A. purchased LM PAY S.A shares from Jean-Francois Faucher. Jakub Czarzasty is the CEO of Medical Finance Group S.A. and also CEO at LM PAY S.A.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
223.0763 PLN 2,170,978.96 PLN

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
223.0763 PLN 2,170,978.9600 PLN

e) Date of the transaction
28/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com










Language: English
Company: LM Pay S.A.
Lechicka 23a
02-156 Warsaw
Poland



 
End of News EQS News Service




100426  29.08.2025 CET/CEST





