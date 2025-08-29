EQS-DD: LM Pay S.A.: Medical Finance Group S.A., Medical Finance Group S.A., the majority shareholder of LM PAY S.A. purchased LM PAY S.A shares from Jean-Francois Faucher. Jakub Czarzasty is the ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.08.2025 / 17:23 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Medical Finance Group S.A.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Mr. First name: Jakub Last name(s): Czarzasty Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LM Pay S.A.

b) LEI

529900D3C94AEWAWSS59

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: PLLMPAY00016

b) Nature of the transaction

Medical Finance Group S.A., the majority shareholder of LM PAY S.A. purchased LM PAY S.A shares from Jean-Francois Faucher. Jakub Czarzasty is the CEO of Medical Finance Group S.A. and also CEO at LM PAY S.A.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 223.0763 PLN 2,170,978.96 PLN

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 223.0763 PLN 2,170,978.9600 PLN

e) Date of the transaction

28/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

