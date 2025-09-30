Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.09.2025 18:01:11

EQS-DD: learnd SE: Herr Gisbert Rühl, buy

learnd
2.46 EUR -8.89%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.09.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Gisbert
Last name(s): Rühl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
learnd SE

b) LEI
391200CLINOY60KP3T33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU2358378979

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.76 EUR 1,380 EUR
2.66 EUR 1,330 EUR
2.80 EUR 1,400 EUR
2.68 EUR 1,340 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.7250 EUR 5,450.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA - REGULATED MARKET
MIC: XETR


30.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: learnd SE
9, rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://learnd.co.uk/



 
End of News EQS News Service




100994  30.09.2025 CET/CEST





