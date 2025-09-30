learnd Aktie 114379547 / LU2358378979
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
30.09.2025 18:01:11
EQS-DD: learnd SE: Herr Gisbert Rühl, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
30.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|learnd SE
|9, rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|https://learnd.co.uk/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
100994 30.09.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-
|
18:01
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Herr Gisbert Rühl, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
18:01
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Herr Gisbert Rühl, buy (EQS Group)
|
25.09.25
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Herr Gisbert Rühl, buy (EQS Group)
|
25.09.25
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Herr Gisbert Rühl, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
24.09.25
|EQS-Adhoc: learnd SE: Sale of a majority stake in learnd Ltd. as part of a management buy-out and appointment of former chairman of the supervisory board as sole member of the management board (EQS Group)
|
22.09.25