18.09.2025 15:47:06

EQS-DD: CENIT AG: Peter Schneck, buy

CENIT
7.92 CHF -35.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.09.2025 / 15:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Schneck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CENIT AG

b) LEI
391200KYFPOLFJNEWL98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005407100

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.36 EUR 29,145.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.3600 EUR 29,145.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


18.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: CENIT AG
Industriestrasse 52 - 54
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.cenit.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




100762  18.09.2025 CET/CEST





