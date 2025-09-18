CENIT Aktie 889523 / DE0005407100
18.09.2025 15:47:06
EQS-DD: CENIT AG: Peter Schneck, buy
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENIT AG
|Industriestrasse 52 - 54
|70565 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cenit.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
100762 18.09.2025 CET/CEST
