EQS-CMS: Share buyback / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

GFT Technologies SE / Share buyback

Share buyback / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



15.09.2025 / 10:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notice pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

GFT Technologies SE / Acquisition of treasury shares – 2nd tranche – 7th Interim announcement

Stuttgart, September 15, 2025 - In the period from September 8, 2025 until and including September 12, 2025, GFT Technologies SE acquired a total of 30,341 no-par value shares in GFT Technologies SE (ISIN: DE0005800601) as part of the second tranche of its share buyback program, the start of which was disclosed with the announcement of July 28, 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

In the period from September 8, 2025, until and including September 12, 2025, shares were acquired as follows

Date Number of shares Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Total purchase price (EUR)* 08.09.2025 4,825 16.7273 80,709.28 09.09.2025 7,039 16.4404 115,724.26 10.09.2025 7,847 16.3394 128,215.60 11.09.2025 4,960 16.2649 80,674.04 12.09.2025 5,670 16.5387 93,774.54 Total 30,341 16.4496 499,097.72

*Without incidental acquisition costs

The total volume of shares repurchased by GFT Technologies SE under this share buyback in the period from April 15, 2025, until and including September 12, 2025, by GFT Technologies SE amounts to 652,571 shares.

Detailed information on the individual transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online at https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/share-buy-back-programme.

The no-par value shares of GFT Technologies SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by GFT Technologies SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).