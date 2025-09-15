Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’198 0.0%  SPI 16’968 0.1%  Dow 45’834 -0.6%  DAX 23’829 0.6%  Euro 0.9345 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’438 0.9%  Gold 3’646 0.1%  Bitcoin 91’381 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7962 -0.1%  Öl 67.2 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Rheinmetall-Analyse: So bewertet Warburg Research die Rheinmetall-Aktie
AstraZeneca-Aktie unter Druck nach Baustopp in Cambridge
Tesla-Aktie: So scheitert der E-Autobauer in Indien
Moody's gibt Airbus besseres Rating - Aktie im Aufwind
Danone-Aktie etwas fester: Isabel Petit übernimmt Leitung des Schweizgeschäfts
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

GFT Aktie 970686 / DE0005800601

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.09.2025 10:53:43

EQS-CMS: Share buyback / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

GFT
16.50 CHF -22.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GFT Technologies SE / Share buyback
Share buyback / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

15.09.2025 / 10:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

GFT Technologies SE / Acquisition of treasury shares – 2nd tranche – 7th Interim announcement

Stuttgart, September 15, 2025 - In the period from September 8, 2025 until and including September 12, 2025, GFT Technologies SE acquired a total of 30,341 no-par value shares in GFT Technologies SE (ISIN: DE0005800601) as part of the second tranche of its share buyback program, the start of which was disclosed with the announcement of July 28, 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

In the period from September 8, 2025, until and including September 12, 2025, shares were acquired as follows

Date Number of shares Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Total purchase price (EUR)*
08.09.2025 4,825 16.7273 80,709.28
09.09.2025 7,039 16.4404 115,724.26
10.09.2025 7,847 16.3394 128,215.60
11.09.2025 4,960 16.2649 80,674.04
12.09.2025 5,670 16.5387 93,774.54
       
Total 30,341 16.4496 499,097.72

*Without incidental acquisition costs

The total volume of shares repurchased by GFT Technologies SE under this share buyback in the period from April 15, 2025, until and including September 12, 2025, by GFT Technologies SE amounts to 652,571 shares.

Detailed information on the individual transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online at https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/share-buy-back-programme.

The no-par value shares of GFT Technologies SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by GFT Technologies SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).


15.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstrasse 34
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.gft.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2197436  15.09.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu GFT SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?