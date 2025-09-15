GFT Aktie 970686 / DE0005800601
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
15.09.2025 10:53:43
EQS-CMS: Share buyback / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GFT Technologies SE
/ Share buyback
Notice pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
GFT Technologies SE / Acquisition of treasury shares – 2nd tranche – 7th Interim announcement
Stuttgart, September 15, 2025 - In the period from September 8, 2025 until and including September 12, 2025, GFT Technologies SE acquired a total of 30,341 no-par value shares in GFT Technologies SE (ISIN: DE0005800601) as part of the second tranche of its share buyback program, the start of which was disclosed with the announcement of July 28, 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
In the period from September 8, 2025, until and including September 12, 2025, shares were acquired as follows
*Without incidental acquisition costs
The total volume of shares repurchased by GFT Technologies SE under this share buyback in the period from April 15, 2025, until and including September 12, 2025, by GFT Technologies SE amounts to 652,571 shares.
Detailed information on the individual transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online at https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/share-buy-back-programme.
The no-par value shares of GFT Technologies SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by GFT Technologies SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).
15.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GFT Technologies SE
|Schelmenwasenstrasse 34
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gft.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2197436 15.09.2025 CET/CEST