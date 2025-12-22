Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Fabasoft Aktie 814216 / AT0000785407

22.12.2025 07:00:03

EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

Fabasoft
14.73 CHF -0.22%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

22.12.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 1

Linz, 22 December 2025 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) has been buying back its own shares via the stock exchange since 15 December 2025 as part of its share buyback program (“share buyback program 2025 II”) announced in the disclosure of 11 December 2025 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit a of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 15 December 2025 up to and including 19 December 2025, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 22,981 shares:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR
15/12/2025 4,664 16.250000 75,790.00
16/12/2025 4,624 16.100000 74,446.40
17/12/2025 4,668 15.998843 74,682.60
18/12/2025 4,664 16.000000 74,624.00
19/12/2025 4,361 15.999071 69,771.95

The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program 2025 II since 15 December 2025 up to and including 19 December 2025 thus amounts to 22,981 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2025 II at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2025-2.

 

Contact:
Klaus Fahrnberger
Investor Relations Manager
E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com
Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)


22.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstrasse 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2249636  22.12.2025 CET/CEST