22.12.2025 07:00:03
EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG
/ Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information
In the period from 15 December 2025 up to and including 19 December 2025, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 22,981 shares:
The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.
The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program 2025 II since 15 December 2025 up to and including 19 December 2025 thus amounts to 22,981 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2025 II at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2025-2.
Contact:
22.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstrasse 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2249636 22.12.2025 CET/CEST
