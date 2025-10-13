Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.10.2025 15:09:23

EQS-AFR: Multitude AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Multitude
6.71 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Multitude AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Multitude AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

13.10.2025 / 15:09 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2025
Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2025

13.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Multitude AG
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

2212126  13.10.2025 CET/CEST

