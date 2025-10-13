Multitude Aktie 139899275 / CH1398992755
13.10.2025 15:09:23
EQS-AFR: Multitude AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Multitude AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Multitude AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2025
Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2025
13.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Multitude AG
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
