19.11.2025 12:29:44
EQS-AFR: MEDICLIN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MediClin AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MEDICLIN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
19.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MEDICLIN AG
|Okenstrasse 27
|77652 Offenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mediclin.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2232662 19.11.2025 CET/CEST