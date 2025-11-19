Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.11.2025 12:29:44

EQS-AFR: MEDICLIN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MediClin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MEDICLIN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

19.11.2025 / 12:29 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MEDICLIN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

19.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MEDICLIN AG
Okenstrasse 27
77652 Offenburg
Germany
Internet: www.mediclin.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2232662  19.11.2025 CET/CEST