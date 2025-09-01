EQS-Adhoc: SMA adjusts sales and earnings guidance for the 2025 fiscal year and broadens scope of restructuring measures

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

SMA adjusts sales and earnings guidance for the 2025 fiscal year and broadens scope of restructuring measures



01-Sep-2025 / 20:28 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SMA adjusts sales and earnings guidance for the 2025 fiscal year and broadens scope of restructuring measures

Niestetal, September 01, 2025 – Subsequent to the previous reporting on the business performance of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA / ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9 / Frankfurt Stock Exchange: S92), the company announces the following:

The anticipated sales performance for 2025 and the following years in the Home & Business Solutions division has further deteriorated significantly during the course of the third quarter. Consequently, division related assets will be affected by additional one-time effects such as inventory devaluations, impairments of capitalized R&D projects and fixed assets like production lines. In addition, accruals for restructuring measures are expected. In total the Managing Board anticipates negative one-time effects of approximately €170 million to €220 million[1].

Due to the ongoing challenging market environment for the residential, commercial and industrial market segments, the Managing Board is broadening the scope of the ongoing restructuring measures, particularly in the Home & Business Solutions division. This includes adjusting and refining the product portfolio as well as the depth of value creation, making greater use of our international locations and delivering a more efficient service strategy. With these actions, the company is aiming to achieve additional annual cost savings of more than €100 million.

The aforementioned one-time effects result in an adjustment of the earnings guidance for the current fiscal year. The Managing Board is now anticipating EBITDA of €–80 million to €–30 million (previously: €70 million to €80 million). Sales are expected to amount to between €1,450 million and €1,500 million, slightly below the previous guidance of €1,500 million to €1,550 million.

Contact:

Viona Brandt

Investor Relations

viona.brandt@sma.de

Tel. +49 151 277 65 825

[1] Including non-EBITDA related negative one-time effects of approx. €50 to €65 million.