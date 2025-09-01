Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.09.2025 20:28:04

EQS-Adhoc: SMA adjusts sales and earnings guidance for the 2025 fiscal year and broadens scope of restructuring measures

SMA Solar
20.97 CHF 13.51%
EQS-Ad-hoc: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
SMA adjusts sales and earnings guidance for the 2025 fiscal year and broadens scope of restructuring measures

01-Sep-2025 / 20:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMA adjusts sales and earnings guidance for the 2025 fiscal year and broadens scope of restructuring measures

Niestetal, September 01, 2025 – Subsequent to the previous reporting on the business performance of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA / ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9 / Frankfurt Stock Exchange: S92), the company announces the following:

The anticipated sales performance for 2025 and the following years in the Home & Business Solutions division has further deteriorated significantly during the course of the third quarter. Consequently, division related assets will be affected by additional one-time effects such as inventory devaluations, impairments of capitalized R&D projects and fixed assets like production lines. In addition, accruals for restructuring measures are expected. In total the Managing Board anticipates negative one-time effects of approximately €170 million to €220 million[1].

Due to the ongoing challenging market environment for the residential, commercial and industrial market segments, the Managing Board is broadening the scope of the ongoing restructuring measures, particularly in the Home & Business Solutions division. This includes adjusting and refining the product portfolio as well as the depth of value creation, making greater use of our international locations and delivering a more efficient service strategy. With these actions, the company is aiming to achieve additional annual cost savings of more than €100 million.

The aforementioned one-time effects result in an adjustment of the earnings guidance for the current fiscal year. The Managing Board is now anticipating EBITDA of €–80 million to €–30 million (previously: €70 million to €80 million). Sales are expected to amount to between €1,450 million and €1,500 million, slightly below the previous guidance of €1,500 million to €1,550 million.

 

Contact:

Viona Brandt

Investor Relations

viona.brandt@sma.de

Tel. +49 151 277 65 825

 

[1] Including non-EBITDA related negative one-time effects of approx. €50 to €65 million.


 


End of Inside Information

01-Sep-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 100
E-mail: info@sma.de
Internet: http://www.sma.de
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9
WKN: A0DJ6J
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2191620

 
