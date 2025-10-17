Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’702 1.4%  SPI 17’452 1.1%  Dow 45’952 -0.7%  DAX 24’272 0.4%  Euro 0.9250 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’652 0.8%  Gold 4’226 0.4%  Bitcoin 85’583 0.0%  Dollar 0.7894 -0.4%  Öl 62.1 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Edelmetalle im Höhenflug: Gold und Silber mit neuen Rekorden
Goldpreis: Höchster Wochengewinn seit 17 Jahren möglich
Aktien von Zions Bancorp und Western Alliance brechen ein: Neues Regionalbanken-Beben in den USA?
ETFs vs. Indexfonds: Was ist eigentlich der Unterschied?
Zinsfantasie und Bankenangst: Darum verliert der Dollar an Boden
Suche...

Pulsion Medical Systems Aktie 1207250 / DE0005487904

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.10.2025 08:15:13

EQS-Adhoc: Pulsion Medical Systems SE: MAQUET Medical Systems AG increases the amount of the cash compensation for the transfer of the shares in Pulsion Medical Systems SE to be EUR 20,67

Pulsion Medical Systems
21.40 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pulsion Medical Systems SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Pulsion Medical Systems SE: MAQUET Medical Systems AG increases the amount of the cash compensation for the transfer of the shares in Pulsion Medical Systems SE to be EUR 20,67

17-Oct-2025 / 08:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc Announcement

in acc. with Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

 

MAQUET Medical Systems AG increases the amount of the cash compensation for the transfer of the shares in Pulsion Medical Systems SE to be EUR 20,67

Feldkirchen, 17 October 2025

MAQUET Medical Systems AG, registered office: Rastatt, Kehler Strasse 31, 76437 Rastatt (AG Mannheim HRB 719044), has increased the cash compensation set at EUR 20,57 per share on 17 October 2025 as part of the transfer request addressed to Pulsion Medical Systems SE, registered office: Feldkirchen, Hans-Riedl-Str. 21, 85622 Feldkirchen (AG Munich HRB 192563) pursuant to Art. 9 (1) (c) (ii) of the Regulation on the Statute for a European Company (SE) in conjunction with Section 327a (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to EUR 20,67 due to changes of capital market data. MAQUET Medical Systems AG stated that it would propose a corresponding resolution at the extraordinary general meeting of Pulsion Medical Systems SE on 17 October 2025 accordingly.

The court-appointed expert auditor, who confirmed the appropriateness of the originally determined cash compensation on 28 August 2025 has already indicated that, based on the current status, he will confirm the appropriateness of the increased cash compensation.

Pulsion Medical Systems SE

Hans-Riedl-Str. 21

85622 Feldkirchen

investor@pulsion.com

 

Phone: +49 89 459 914 0

 

Contact:

Contact person:


Investor Relations

PULSION Medical Systems SE

Stephan Haft

Managing Director

Phone: +49 89 / 459914 0

Fax: +49 89 / 459914 368

E-mail: info@pulsion.com


End of Inside Information

 

 

Language: English
Issuer, Contact:
Pulsion Medical Systems SE
Hans-Riedl-Str. 21
85622 Feldkirchen
Deutschland
Phone: +49 (0)89 4599 14-0
Fax: + 49 (0)89 4599 14-368
E-mail:  info@pulsion.com
Internet: www.pulsion.com
ISIN: DE0005487904
WKN: 548790
Listed: Munich Stock Exchange, Open Market
End of Announcement

 



End of Inside Information

17-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Pulsion Medical Systems SE
Hans-Riedl-Strasse 21
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 4599 14-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 4599 14-368
E-mail: info@pulsion.com
Internet: www.pulsion.com
ISIN: DE0005487904
WKN: 548790
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 2214470

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2214470  17-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Pulsion Medical Systems SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?