17.10.2025 08:15:13
EQS-Adhoc: Pulsion Medical Systems SE: MAQUET Medical Systems AG increases the amount of the cash compensation for the transfer of the shares in Pulsion Medical Systems SE to be EUR 20,67
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Pulsion Medical Systems SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc Announcement
in acc. with Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
MAQUET Medical Systems AG increases the amount of the cash compensation for the transfer of the shares in Pulsion Medical Systems SE to be EUR 20,67
Feldkirchen, 17 October 2025
MAQUET Medical Systems AG, registered office: Rastatt, Kehler Strasse 31, 76437 Rastatt (AG Mannheim HRB 719044), has increased the cash compensation set at EUR 20,57 per share on 17 October 2025 as part of the transfer request addressed to Pulsion Medical Systems SE, registered office: Feldkirchen, Hans-Riedl-Str. 21, 85622 Feldkirchen (AG Munich HRB 192563) pursuant to Art. 9 (1) (c) (ii) of the Regulation on the Statute for a European Company (SE) in conjunction with Section 327a (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to EUR 20,67 due to changes of capital market data. MAQUET Medical Systems AG stated that it would propose a corresponding resolution at the extraordinary general meeting of Pulsion Medical Systems SE on 17 October 2025 accordingly.
The court-appointed expert auditor, who confirmed the appropriateness of the originally determined cash compensation on 28 August 2025 has already indicated that, based on the current status, he will confirm the appropriateness of the increased cash compensation.
Pulsion Medical Systems SE
Hans-Riedl-Str. 21
85622 Feldkirchen
Phone: +49 89 459 914 0
Contact:
Contact person:
PULSION Medical Systems SE
Stephan Haft
Managing Director
Phone: +49 89 / 459914 0
Fax: +49 89 / 459914 368
E-mail: info@pulsion.com
End of Inside Information
17-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pulsion Medical Systems SE
|Hans-Riedl-Strasse 21
|85622 Feldkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 4599 14-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4599 14-368
|E-mail:
|info@pulsion.com
|Internet:
|www.pulsion.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005487904
|WKN:
|548790
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|EQS News ID:
|2214470
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2214470 17-Oct-2025 CET/CEST