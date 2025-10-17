EQS-Adhoc: Pulsion Medical Systems SE: MAQUET Medical Systems AG increases the amount of the cash compensation for the transfer of the shares in Pulsion Medical Systems SE to be EUR 20,67

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pulsion Medical Systems SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MAQUET Medical Systems AG increases the amount of the cash compensation for the transfer of the shares in Pulsion Medical Systems SE to be EUR 20,67

Feldkirchen, 17 October 2025

MAQUET Medical Systems AG, registered office: Rastatt, Kehler Strasse 31, 76437 Rastatt (AG Mannheim HRB 719044), has increased the cash compensation set at EUR 20,57 per share on 17 October 2025 as part of the transfer request addressed to Pulsion Medical Systems SE, registered office: Feldkirchen, Hans-Riedl-Str. 21, 85622 Feldkirchen (AG Munich HRB 192563) pursuant to Art. 9 (1) (c) (ii) of the Regulation on the Statute for a European Company (SE) in conjunction with Section 327a (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to EUR 20,67 due to changes of capital market data. MAQUET Medical Systems AG stated that it would propose a corresponding resolution at the extraordinary general meeting of Pulsion Medical Systems SE on 17 October 2025 accordingly.

The court-appointed expert auditor, who confirmed the appropriateness of the originally determined cash compensation on 28 August 2025 has already indicated that, based on the current status, he will confirm the appropriateness of the increased cash compensation.

