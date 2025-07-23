Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’060 1.4%  SPI 16’820 1.2%  Dow 44’502 0.4%  DAX 24’228 0.8%  Euro 0.9299 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’358 1.3%  Gold 3’423 -0.2%  Bitcoin 93’764 -1.5%  Dollar 0.7928 0.0%  Öl 68.1 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Lonza1384101Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
UniCredit-Aktie im Plus. BPM-Aktie unter Druck: UniCredit verzichtet auf BPM-Übernahme
Ausblick: Newmont legt Quartalsergebnis vor
TUI-Aktie vs. Leerverkäufer: Shortseller jüngst im Nachteil
Bernstein-Analysten: Diese US-Einzelhandelsaktien sind Investmentchancen für Anleger
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie etwas höher: Zahl der eingezogenen Gefahrengüter nimmt stetig zu
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktie 341960 / DE0008430026

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.07.2025 12:41:53

EQS-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Supervisory Board decides on changes to the Board of Management

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
539.54 CHF 1.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Personnel
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Supervisory Board decides on changes to the Board of Management

23-Jul-2025 / 12:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

At its meeting today, Munich Reinsurance Company’s Supervisory Board decided on a change in leadership at Munich Re and further changes to the Board of Management.

Dr. Joachim Wenning (60), Chair of the Board of Management, after careful consideration has announced that for personal reasons he does not wish to continue in his role on the Board of Management beyond 31 December 2025. He instead has decided to retire upon completion of the Ambition 2025 strategy programme.

Dr. Christoph Jurecka (50) has been appointed to succeed him as Chair of the Board of Management, with effect from 1 January 2026. Dr. Jurecka has been with the Group since 2011, initially as a member of the Board of Management of ERGO Group AG. In 2019, he joined Munich Reinsurance Company’s Board of Management as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Moreover, the Supervisory Board has appointed Andrew Buchanan (47) to the Board of Management, with effect from 1 January 2026. He will succeed Christoph Jurecka as CFO of Munich Reinsurance Company. Originally from South Africa, Mr. Buchanan joined Munich Re in 2011 and has been CFO of the reinsurance field of business since 2017.

Furthermore, Robin Johnson (57) has been appointed to the Board of Management, with effect from 1 August 2025. He will assume the new role of Munich Reinsurance Company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mr. Johnson, originally from the United Kingdom, has been with the Group since 2017 as Chief Information Officer for the reinsurance field of business. In 2023, he assumed an additional role as CTO on the Board of Management of ERGO Group AG. Mr. Johnson is also Chair of the Board of Management of ERGO Technology & Services Management AG.

 


Contact:
Dr. Stefan Gehring
General Counsel & Group Compliance Officer


End of Inside Information

23-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstrasse 107
80802 München
Germany
Phone: +49(0) 89 3891-0
Fax: +49(0) 89 399 056
E-mail: shareholder@munichre.com
Internet: www.munichre.com
ISIN: DE0008430026, DE0008430026
WKN: 843002, 843002
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Mailand
EQS News ID: 2173634

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2173634  23-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Munich Re)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?