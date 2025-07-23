EQS-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Supervisory Board decides on changes to the Board of Management

EQS-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Personnel

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Supervisory Board decides on changes to the Board of Management



At its meeting today, Munich Reinsurance Company’s Supervisory Board decided on a change in leadership at Munich Re and further changes to the Board of Management.

Dr. Joachim Wenning (60), Chair of the Board of Management, after careful consideration has announced that for personal reasons he does not wish to continue in his role on the Board of Management beyond 31 December 2025. He instead has decided to retire upon completion of the Ambition 2025 strategy programme.

Dr. Christoph Jurecka (50) has been appointed to succeed him as Chair of the Board of Management, with effect from 1 January 2026. Dr. Jurecka has been with the Group since 2011, initially as a member of the Board of Management of ERGO Group AG. In 2019, he joined Munich Reinsurance Company’s Board of Management as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Moreover, the Supervisory Board has appointed Andrew Buchanan (47) to the Board of Management, with effect from 1 January 2026. He will succeed Christoph Jurecka as CFO of Munich Reinsurance Company. Originally from South Africa, Mr. Buchanan joined Munich Re in 2011 and has been CFO of the reinsurance field of business since 2017.

Furthermore, Robin Johnson (57) has been appointed to the Board of Management, with effect from 1 August 2025. He will assume the new role of Munich Reinsurance Company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mr. Johnson, originally from the United Kingdom, has been with the Group since 2017 as Chief Information Officer for the reinsurance field of business. In 2023, he assumed an additional role as CTO on the Board of Management of ERGO Group AG. Mr. Johnson is also Chair of the Board of Management of ERGO Technology & Services Management AG.

