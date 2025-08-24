Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.08.2025 19:30:24

EQS-Adhoc: Intended changes in the group structure at the level of the majority shareholder Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

Highlight Communications
0.98 EUR 3.72%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Intended changes in the group structure at the level of the majority shareholder Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

24-Aug-2025 / 19:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Pratteln, 24 August 2025

Intended changes in the group structure at the level of the majority shareholder Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (“HLEE”), the majority shareholder of Highlight Communications AG, plans a capital increase by which a new investor, CSL Mindset Ltd., will, under certain conditions, acquire a majority stake in HLEE through an equity investment of CHF 300 million.

Today, HLEE and its largest shareholders have agreed on a commitment letter (“Commitment Letter”) with CSL Mindset Ltd. (“Investor”), BVI, a company owned by the Clementy Schuman Legacy Foundation and a private investor. The Commitment Letter sets forth an equity investment by the Investor (“Committed Investment”) of CHF 300 million, corresponding to 25 million HLEE shares.

The capital increase at the level of HLEE is intended to strengthen HLEE's balance sheet, increase the equity, reduce the liabilities and optimize the group structure. After the intended capital increase and depending on the take-up in a rights offering (Ausübung von Bezugsrechten), the Investor is expected to hold a majority share in HLEE.

The transaction still requires that the Investor enters into a relationship and shareholders' agreement (“Relationship Agreement”), whose key terms have been pre-agreed in the Commitment Letter.

The transaction will only proceed if several further conditions are met, including, among other things, the Investor providing a confirmation of sufficient funds, customary regulatory and anti-trust approvals, the required corporate approvals at the level of HLEE, as well as receipt of a satisfactory ruling from the Swiss Takeover Board confirming certain amendments of HLEE's articles of association.

Further information:

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
CH-4133 Pratteln BL
Telefon: +41 (0)61 816 96 91
E-Mail: ir@hlcom.ch

 



End of Inside Information

24-Aug-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2187810

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2187810  24-Aug-2025 CET/CEST

