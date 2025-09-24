EQS-Adhoc: Implementation of the change in strategy: Complete outsourcing of operational business activities to Tion Renewables GmbH as part of the reorientation as a YieldCo

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.09.2025 18:41:33

EQS-Ad-hoc: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
24-Sep-2025 / 18:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD-HOC-News according to Art 17 of EU-Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Frankfurt, Sep. 24, 2025. clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) announces that the company's Management Board today approved the conclusion of an agreement to completely outsource all operational business areas to Tion Renewables GmbH. The company's Supervisory Board granted the necessary approval at its meeting today. The company concluded the corresponding outsourcing agreement immediately after the Supervisory Board's approval.

With the decision of the complete outsourcing, essential business activities and employees will be transferred to Tion Renewables GmbH. The company expects this to result in significant long-term cost advantages for clearvise AG. The aim is to achieve a clear separation between the operational business at Tion Renewables GmbH and the company's role as a yield company (YieldCo) within the group. The operating portfolio and projects under construction or awaiting approval will remain unchanged in the company's possession. The company will thus function in the future as a company with stable, predictable distributions from its existing portfolio of European wind and solar parks, with the aim of optimizing dividend distributions to shareholders.

About clearvise
clearvis AG is an independent producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio comprising onshore wind farms and solar parks.

The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).

Contact 

Company contact Media contact
   
clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH
  Jan Hutterer
Phone: +49 69 75 98 43 95   Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65
Email: ir@clearvise.com Email: clearvise@kirchhoff.de


End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: clearvise AG
Eschenheimer Anlage 1
60316 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 247439232
E-mail: info@clearvise.com
Internet: www.clearvise.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
WKN: A1EWXA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
