EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: Discussions on potential takeover offer ended

Gerresheimer AG: Discussions on potential takeover offer ended

Duesseldorf, July 16, 2025. The Management Board of Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6, "Gerresheimer") has decided to end discussions with private equity investors regarding a potential takeover offer.

After a thorough analysis of the current state of the discussions, the company believes that continuing the discussions is not in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders.

Independent of the end of the discussions, Gerresheimer will continue to consistently pursue the strategic direction and implementation of global growth projects, particularly in the area of systems and solutions for biologics.

