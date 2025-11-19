EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Sale of a business segment planned

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Cherry SE: Sale of a business segment planned



19-Nov-2025 / 15:42 CET/CEST

Munich, November 19, 2025 – The Management Board of Cherry SE today decided to initiate an M&A process for the sale of one of its two business segments, "Digital Health & Solutions" or "Peripherals". The "Digital Health & Solutions" business segment comprises e-health terminals, mobile devices, firmware, software and cloud solutions such as TI-M or TMS. The "Peripherals" business segment consists of a comprehensive product portfolio of gaming devices as well as office, industrial, and security peripherals.

The background to the Management Board’s decision is the continuing constraints on financial flexibility despite the restructuring measures already implemented. The liquidity generated from the sale is intended to be used to reduce liabilities and provide the remaining part of the business with sufficient financial resources to finance its growth plans.



