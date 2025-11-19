EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Sale of a business segment planned

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Cherry SE: Sale of a business segment planned

19-Nov-2025 / 15:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, November 19, 2025 – The Management Board of Cherry SE today decided to initiate an M&A process for the sale of one of its two business segments, "Digital Health & Solutions" or "Peripherals". The "Digital Health & Solutions" business segment comprises e-health terminals, mobile devices, firmware, software and cloud solutions such as TI-M or TMS. The "Peripherals" business segment consists of a comprehensive product portfolio of gaming devices as well as office, industrial, and security peripherals.
The background to the Management Board’s decision is the continuing constraints on financial flexibility despite the restructuring measures already implemented. The liquidity generated from the sale is intended to be used to reduce liabilities and provide the remaining part of the business with sufficient financial resources to finance its growth plans.

Notifying person: Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Board
 


End of Inside Information

19-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
WKN: A3CRRN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2232776

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2232776  19-Nov-2025 CET/CEST