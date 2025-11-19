CHERRY Aktie 112129002 / DE000A3CRRN9
19.11.2025 15:42:43
EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Sale of a business segment planned
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Munich, November 19, 2025 – The Management Board of Cherry SE today decided to initiate an M&A process for the sale of one of its two business segments, "Digital Health & Solutions" or "Peripherals". The "Digital Health & Solutions" business segment comprises e-health terminals, mobile devices, firmware, software and cloud solutions such as TI-M or TMS. The "Peripherals" business segment consists of a comprehensive product portfolio of gaming devices as well as office, industrial, and security peripherals.
The background to the Management Board’s decision is the continuing constraints on financial flexibility despite the restructuring measures already implemented. The liquidity generated from the sale is intended to be used to reduce liabilities and provide the remaining part of the business with sufficient financial resources to finance its growth plans.
Notifying person: Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Board
End of Inside Information
19-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cherry SE
|Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
|80331 Munich
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CRRN9
|WKN:
|A3CRRN
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2232776
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2232776 19-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
