10.12.2025 19:21:53

EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Rogier Volmer to succeed Oliver Kaltner as Interim CEO on January 1, 2026; Mr. Kaltner to provide advisory support

CHERRY
0.61 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Cherry SE: Rogier Volmer to succeed Oliver Kaltner as Interim CEO on January 1, 2026; Mr. Kaltner to provide advisory support

10-Dec-2025 / 19:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, December 10th, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] and Mr. Oliver Kaltner have agreed today that Mr. Kaltner will leave the Management Board of Cherry SE at his own request upon the expiration of his current term on December 31, 2025. Mr. Rogier Volmer was appointed by the Supervisory Board in its meeting today as Interim CEO and Management Board member of Cherry SE with effect from January 1, 2026.  Mr. Kaltner will support the company in an advisory capacity for a transitional period after his departure to support the Company’s M&A efforts.

Contact: Marcel Stolk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board
 


End of Inside Information

10-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
WKN: A3CRRN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2243566

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2243566  10-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

