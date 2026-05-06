Blue Cap Aktie 2738316 / DE000A0JM2M1
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
07.05.2026 00:43:54
EQS-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG Acquires Janoschka AG and Adjusts Forecast Due to Transaction
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Merger/Forecast / Full year
Blue Cap AG Acquires Janoschka AG and Adjusts Forecast Due to Transaction
Munich, 07 May 2026 – Blue Cap AG (“Blue Cap”) today signed a purchase agreement with members of the founding family and Stuttgart-based investment company Süd Beteiligungen GmbH (SüdBG) to acquire 100% of the shares in Janoschka AG (“Janoschka”) and, indirectly, its subsidiaries. The purchase price is structured in three approximately equal tranches, two of which are contingent upon the achievement of agreed performance targets in the company’s fiscal years 2026 and 2027. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. In addition, it is intended to continue Janoschka’s existing syndicated financing at a reduced level in connection with the closing. Blue Cap’s refinancing contribution is expected to be roughly equivalent to the portion of the purchase price payable at closing. The purchase price and Blue Cap’s refinancing contribution are to be financed from existing liquidity and available credit lines.
Headquartered in Kippenheim, Baden-Württemberg, Janoschka operates as a one-stop provider covering the entire prepress value chain in packaging printing—from packaging development and design adaptation through to tool manufacturing. The company employs around 1,500 people and operates production sites in 12 countries across Europe, Asia, and North America. In 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately EUR 90 million.
The completion of the transaction remains subject to certain conditions precedent, including adjustments to Janoschka’s syndicated financing, the granting of certain approvals, and the implementation of specific operational measures. Upon closing, Janoschka would be fully consolidated and would significantly increase the revenue and earnings of the Blue Cap Group. In light of the expected transaction, Blue Cap is adjusting its forecast for the full year 2026. Assuming successful completion, the Management Board now expects consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the full year 2026 to be in the range of EUR 170–190 million (previously EUR 120–140 million) and an adjusted(1) EBITDA margin of 7.5–8.5% (previously 5.0–6.0%). Janoschka will be included on a pro rata basis for the fiscal year 2026 following closing.
(1) Adjusted for extraordinary, prior-period and other effects, including impacts from reorganization measures and one-off items.
About Blue Cap AG
Blue Cap AG is a publicly listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The Company acquires medium-sized B2B businesses in special situations and supports their operational development with the aim of divesting them at a profit at a later stage. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues between EUR 20 million and EUR 200 million, and have a sustainably stable core business. Blue Cap typically holds majority stakes in five companies operating in the plastics technology, production technology, life sciences, and business services sectors. The Group currently employs around 550 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de
Contact:
Blue Cap AG
End of Inside Information
07-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Blue Cap AG
|Ludwigstrasse 11
|80539 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89-288 909 0
|Fax:
|+49 89 288 909 19
|E-mail:
|ir@blue-cap.de
|Internet:
|www.blue-cap.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JM2M1
|WKN:
|A0JM2M
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2321962
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2321962 07-May-2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: SAP: Frischer Taktgeber für die Aktie
Im Vorfeld der hauseigenen Fachmesse 'Sapphire' steigt die Spannung bei SAP-Anlegern: Mit wachsendem Cloudgeschäft, konkreten KI-Perspektiven und einer gedrückten Bewertung eröffnet sich eine Tradingchance - vorausgesetzt, der Konzern liefert.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Blue Cap AG
Analysen zu Blue Cap AG
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Sandoz
✅ Diamond Back Energy
✅ TotalEnergies
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX schlussendlich mit Gewinnen --US-Börsen schliessen höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester - Keine Impulse aus Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten zur Wochenmitte weiter zu. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen. Am Mittwoch ging es auch in Asien nach oben.