08.08.2025 11:46:15

Dividend Declaration

Irish Residential Properties REIT
0.94 EUR 1.07%
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Dividend Declaration

08-Aug-2025 / 10:46 GMT/BST

08 August 2025

Dividend Declaration

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that further to the publication of its Interim results for the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025, the Board of the Company is pleased to announce that it has declared a further dividend of 2.36 cent per share for the period ended 30 June 2025. The 2.36 cent per share will be wholly a Property Income Distribution (“PID”) as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 12 September 2025 to shareholders on record on 22 August 2025.

 

END

For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc:

Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer    Tel: +353 (1) 5570974

Stephen Mulcair, Investor Relations     Tel: +353 (1) 5570974 

investors@iresreit.ie

 

For Media Queries:

Cathal Barry, Drury      Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281

Gavin McLoughlin, Drury     Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749

iresreit@drury.ie

 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”) is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

Important notices

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 398395
EQS News ID: 2181608

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service