08 August 2025

Dividend Declaration

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that further to the publication of its Interim results for the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025, the Board of the Company is pleased to announce that it has declared a further dividend of 2.36 cent per share for the period ended 30 June 2025. The 2.36 cent per share will be wholly a Property Income Distribution (“PID”) as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 12 September 2025 to shareholders on record on 22 August 2025.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”) is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

