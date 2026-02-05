Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’508 1.0%  SPI 18’619 1.0%  Dow 49’501 0.5%  DAX 24’603 -0.7%  Euro 0.9175 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’970 -0.4%  Gold 4’964 0.4%  Bitcoin 56’497 -3.7%  Dollar 0.7771 0.2%  Öl 68.7 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204ams-OSRAM137918297UBS24476758Swatch1225515ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Kühne + Nagel International2523886
Top News
Palantir-Aktie: Rechtsstreit mit KI-Startup Percepta AI
Bitcoin im Fokus: Krypto-Rat kritisiert lähmende Bürokratie bei nationaler Reserve
AMD-Aktie: Wells Fargo kürt AMD zum Favoriten im KI-Rennen gegen NVIDIA
Tesla treibt Dojo 3 voran: Neue Rolle im Konzern
Ausblick: Shell verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Dah Sing Banking Group LtdShs Aktie 1873907 / HK2356013600

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.02.2026 03:45:12

Dah Sing '328 Business Banking' Launches the 'Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card'

Dah Sing Banking Group LtdShs
1.10 CHF 0.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 05/02/2026 / 03:45 CET/CEST

Empowering SMEs with Smart Payment Solutions – Up to 10% Cash Rebate in the First 3 Months

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2026 - Dah Sing Bank, Limited ("Dah Sing Bank") launched the new Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card, designed exclusively for customers of its "328 Business Banking" services. The Debit Card enables SMEs customers to seamlessly manage both local and overseas transactions, offering greater flexibility and efficiency in expense management.

729466-DSB-Business-MCY-Masterca.jpeg
Dah Sing Bank launches the Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card, tailored for 328 Business Banking customers, enabling flexible local and cross-border transactions and enhancing the SME banking experience.

Mr. Mickey Tang, General Manager and Deputy Head of Retail Banking at Dah Sing Bank, said: "At Dah Sing Bank, we are committed to a customer-centricity approach, delivering products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We introduced the Dah Sing Multi-Currency Personal Mastercard Debit Card to support Hong Kong residents in their travel and everyday spending, both online and offline. The response was highly positive, with over 80% of new retail customers adopting the card, leading to a significant increase in cross-border transaction volumes. SMEs represent another core customer segment for us. To support their growth, we are now enhancing our business banking solutions with the Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card. This Debit Card allows SME customers to settle both local and overseas payments directly from their 328 Business Account, providing a one-stop, convenient, and seamless financial management experience."

The Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card supports up to 11 major currencies¹,2 with no foreign transaction fees1. Customers can save on transaction costs with an unlimited 0.6% cash rebate¹ on spending. During the promotion period3, successful applicants can earn up to 10% cash rebate^ in the first three months from the date of relevant card issuance. Through the Debit Card Hub on 328 Business e-Banking or Mobile Banking, customers can activate automatic foreign exchange, set withdrawal and spending limits, review expenses, and download transaction records – eliminating manual reconciliation and streamlining expense management.

Ms. Helena Chen, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard, said: "As a longtime partner of Dah Sing Bank, Mastercard shares its vision of continuously supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of Hong Kong's economy. Building on the success of the Dah Sing Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card for consumers, this new initiative reflects both parties' confidence and commitment to innovation with a multi-currency commercial debit card tailored for the needs of SMEs. The new product will enable SMEs to enhance their cash flow and focus their attention on business growth, with the benefit of access to multiple foreign currencies." Mastercard has launched the "Surprise Rewards" lucky draw campaign4. Cardholders who make transactions with the Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card during the relevant campaign period will have a chance to enter the lucky draw to win spending credit of up to HK$388,888¹. Extra lucky draw chances¹ are available for selected spending categories. For more details, please visit the campaign website4.

For more information, please visit the Dah Sing 328 Business Banking website: www.dahsing.com/biz/en
1 Subject to relevant terms and conditions.
2 Applicable to transactions in HKD, USD, GBP, JPY, RMB, EUR, AUD, NZD, SGD, CAD, and CHF at online and physical merchants.
3 The promotion period lasts until 31 March 2026.
4 Details of the Mastercard "Surprise Lucky Draw" Campaign are available on https://mstr.cd/luckydraw2026_en.
^Promotional offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions. For details, please visit www.dahsing.com/biz/mcy/en.

Risk Disclosure Statement
Foreign Exchange Transactions: Foreign exchange involves risk. Currency investments are subject to exchange rate fluctuations, which may result in gains or losses. Customers converting foreign currencies into HKD or other currencies may incur losses due to exchange rate movements. Investors should read and understand all offering documents, including risk disclosures and warnings, before making any investment decisions.

Currency Risk (RMB): Conversion of RMB into HKD or other currencies is subject to exchange rate fluctuations. Customers may experience gains or losses due to RMB exchange rate movements. RMB is currently subject to exchange controls imposed by the PRC government, and its exchange rate may be affected by policy changes.

Unless otherwise specified, this promotional material does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to engage in any foreign exchange transaction, nor does it predict future exchange rate movements. This material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or any other regulatory authority in Hong Kong.

The products/services mentioned herein are not targeted at individuals in the European Union.

Hashtag: #DahSingBank

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

225647
News Source: Dah Sing Bank

05/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News