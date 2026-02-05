Dah Sing '328 Business Banking' Launches the 'Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card'



EQS Newswire / 05/02/2026 / 03:45 CET/CEST

Empowering SMEs with Smart Payment Solutions – Up to 10% Cash Rebate in the First 3 Months HONG KONG SAR -



Dah Sing Bank launches the Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card, tailored for 328 Business Banking customers, enabling flexible local and cross-border transactions and enhancing the SME banking experience.

Mr. Mickey Tang, General Manager and Deputy Head of Retail Banking at Dah Sing Bank, said: "At Dah Sing Bank, we are committed to a customer-centricity approach, delivering products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We introduced the Dah Sing Multi-Currency Personal Mastercard Debit Card to support Hong Kong residents in their travel and everyday spending, both online and offline. The response was highly positive, with over 80% of new retail customers adopting the card, leading to a significant increase in cross-border transaction volumes. SMEs represent another core customer segment for us. To support their growth, we are now enhancing our business banking solutions with the Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card. This Debit Card allows SME customers to settle both local and overseas payments directly from their 328 Business Account, providing a one-stop, convenient, and seamless financial management experience."



The Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card supports up to 11 major currencies¹,2 with no foreign transaction fees1. Customers can save on transaction costs with an unlimited 0.6% cash rebate¹ on spending. During the promotion period3, successful applicants can earn up to 10% cash rebate^ in the first three months from the date of relevant card issuance. Through the Debit Card Hub on 328 Business e-Banking or Mobile Banking, customers can activate automatic foreign exchange, set withdrawal and spending limits, review expenses, and download transaction records – eliminating manual reconciliation and streamlining expense management.



Ms. Helena Chen, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard, said: "As a longtime partner of Dah Sing Bank, Mastercard shares its vision of continuously supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of Hong Kong's economy. Building on the success of the Dah Sing Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card for consumers, this new initiative reflects both parties' confidence and commitment to innovation with a multi-currency commercial debit card tailored for the needs of SMEs. The new product will enable SMEs to enhance their cash flow and focus their attention on business growth, with the benefit of access to multiple foreign currencies." Mastercard has launched the "Surprise Rewards" lucky draw campaign4. Cardholders who make transactions with the Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card during the relevant campaign period will have a chance to enter the lucky draw to win spending credit of up to HK$388,888¹. Extra lucky draw chances¹ are available for selected spending categories. For more details, please visit the campaign website4.



For more information, please visit the Dah Sing 328 Business Banking website:

1 Subject to relevant terms and conditions.

2 Applicable to transactions in HKD, USD, GBP, JPY, RMB, EUR, AUD, NZD, SGD, CAD, and CHF at online and physical merchants.

3 The promotion period lasts until 31 March 2026.

4 Details of the Mastercard "Surprise Lucky Draw" Campaign are available on

^Promotional offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions. For details, please visit



Risk Disclosure Statement

Foreign Exchange Transactions: Foreign exchange involves risk. Currency investments are subject to exchange rate fluctuations, which may result in gains or losses. Customers converting foreign currencies into HKD or other currencies may incur losses due to exchange rate movements. Investors should read and understand all offering documents, including risk disclosures and warnings, before making any investment decisions.



Currency Risk (RMB): Conversion of RMB into HKD or other currencies is subject to exchange rate fluctuations. Customers may experience gains or losses due to RMB exchange rate movements. RMB is currently subject to exchange controls imposed by the PRC government, and its exchange rate may be affected by policy changes.



Unless otherwise specified, this promotional material does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to engage in any foreign exchange transaction, nor does it predict future exchange rate movements. This material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or any other regulatory authority in Hong Kong.



The products/services mentioned herein are not targeted at individuals in the European Union.



Hashtag: #DahSingBank

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2026 - Dah Sing Bank, Limited ("Dah Sing Bank") launched the new Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card, designed exclusively for customers of its "328 Business Banking" services. The Debit Card enables SMEs customers to seamlessly manage both local and overseas transactions, offering greater flexibility and efficiency in expense management.Mr. Mickey Tang, General Manager and Deputy Head of Retail Banking at Dah Sing Bank, said: "At Dah Sing Bank, we are committed to a customer-centricity approach, delivering products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We introduced the Dah Sing Multi-Currency Personal Mastercard Debit Card to support Hong Kong residents in their travel and everyday spending, both online and offline. The response was highly positive, with over 80% of new retail customers adopting the card, leading to a significant increase in cross-border transaction volumes. SMEs represent another core customer segment for us. To support their growth, we are now enhancing our business banking solutions with the Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card. This Debit Card allows SME customers to settle both local and overseas payments directly from their 328 Business Account, providing a one-stop, convenient, and seamless financial management experience."The Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card supports up to 11 major currencies¹with no foreign transaction fees. Customers can save on transaction costs with an unlimited 0.6% cash rebate¹ on spending. During the promotion period, successful applicants can earn up to 10% cash rebate^ in the first three months from the date of relevant card issuance. Through the Debit Card Hub on 328 Business e-Banking or Mobile Banking, customers can activate automatic foreign exchange, set withdrawal and spending limits, review expenses, and download transaction records – eliminating manual reconciliation and streamlining expense management.Ms. Helena Chen, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard, said: "As a longtime partner of Dah Sing Bank, Mastercard shares its vision of continuously supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of Hong Kong's economy. Building on the success of the Dah Sing Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card for consumers, this new initiative reflects both parties' confidence and commitment to innovation with a multi-currency commercial debit card tailored for the needs of SMEs. The new product will enable SMEs to enhance their cash flow and focus their attention on business growth, with the benefit of access to multiple foreign currencies." Mastercard has launched the "Surprise Rewards" lucky draw campaign. Cardholders who make transactions with the Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card during the relevant campaign period will have a chance to enter the lucky draw to win spending credit of up to HK$388,888¹. Extra lucky draw chances¹ are available for selected spending categories. For more details, please visit the campaign websiteFor more information, please visit the Dah Sing 328 Business Banking website: www.dahsing.com/biz/en Subject to relevant terms and conditions.Applicable to transactions in HKD, USD, GBP, JPY, RMB, EUR, AUD, NZD, SGD, CAD, and CHF at online and physical merchants.The promotion period lasts until 31 March 2026.Details of the Mastercard "Surprise Lucky Draw" Campaign are available on https://mstr.cd/luckydraw2026_en ^Promotional offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions. For details, please visit www.dahsing.com/biz/mcy/en Foreign exchange involves risk. Currency investments are subject to exchange rate fluctuations, which may result in gains or losses. Customers converting foreign currencies into HKD or other currencies may incur losses due to exchange rate movements. Investors should read and understand all offering documents, including risk disclosures and warnings, before making any investment decisions.Conversion of RMB into HKD or other currencies is subject to exchange rate fluctuations. Customers may experience gains or losses due to RMB exchange rate movements. RMB is currently subject to exchange controls imposed by the PRC government, and its exchange rate may be affected by policy changes.Unless otherwise specified, this promotional material does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to engage in any foreign exchange transaction, nor does it predict future exchange rate movements. This material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or any other regulatory authority in Hong Kong.The products/services mentioned herein are not targeted at individuals in the European Union.Hashtag: #DahSingBank The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: Dah Sing Bank

News Source: Dah Sing Bank 05/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News