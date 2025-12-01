Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’848 0.1%  SPI 17’648 0.0%  Dow 47’716 0.6%  DAX 23’453 -1.6%  Euro 0.9332 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’627 -0.7%  Gold 4’253 0.9%  Bitcoin 68’971 -5.1%  Dollar 0.8021 -0.3%  Öl 63.1 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850
Top News
PUMA-Aktie im Rally-Modus: Anleger bleiben investiert
Ein Blick ins Depot von Jeremy Grantham: Die wichtigsten Aktienkäufe im dritten Quartal 2025
Erneuter Rückruf von BYD-Autos: Aktie dennoch im Plus
DroneShield-Aktie: Kursrutsch und Ursachen - was hinter dem November-Einbruch steckt
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie legt zu: Telekom und Lidl-Mutter Schwarz wollen KI-Datenfabrik bauen
Suche...

Custodian REIT Aktie 23901462 / GB00BJFLFT45

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.12.2025 13:21:35

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Total Voting Rights

Custodian REIT
0.81 GBP -0.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Total Voting Rights

01-Dec-2025 / 12:21 GMT/BST

 

 

1 December 2025

 

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

 

Total Voting Rights

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that the Company's total shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) amounts to 460,107,410 as at 30 November 2025. 

 

Total share capital at 30 November 2025 comprises:

 

Shares (excluding treasury shares)

460,107,410

Shares held in treasury

4,895,732

Total share capital (including treasury shares)

465,003,142

 

The Company has 460,107,410 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue. The above figure 460,107,410 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

- Ends -

 

Further information:

 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross – Managing Director

Ed Moore – Finance Director

Ian Mattioli MBE DL – Chairman

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

 

Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.dbnumis.com

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 

Notes to Editors

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties. 

 

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund.  By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

 

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

 

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
Sequence No.: 409905
EQS News ID: 2238236

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?